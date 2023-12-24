Pit Beirer: "Moto3 is an individual sport"

Because the Spanish Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Daniel Holgado gained a lead of up to 41 points last summer, Pierer Mobility AG seemed to be on course for the title again this year after winning the title with Albert Arenas (on KTM 2020), Pedro Acosta (on KTM 2021) and Izan Guevara (on GASGAS 2022). However, Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masià took the world championship lead in Motegi. The 23-year-old secured the title win one race before the end in Qatar, with questionable manoeuvres and the active help of his team-mate Adrián Fernández.

While Masià cited teamwork as the key to success in the World Championship, the Pierer group gave all riders from KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS a free ride right up to the end. The top riders obstructed each other on several occasions and showed little consideration for the title chances of Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact), David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar) and co - quite the opposite. The riders of the Pierer brands got in each other's way several times and took precious points away from each other.

"Moto3 is an individual sport and not a team sport," said Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "That's why we as Pierer Mobility can't go in there and tell the drivers: 'You have to help each other'. Of course, we would prefer something like that. But in Moto3, these are always separate teams with their own budgets and their own riders. We can't enforce any rules, especially in the Moto3 class. Of course, we ask the riders in every individual meeting: 'Please don't do anything stupid, because you are all faster together if you don't slow each other down'. Because if you want to beat a Masià, there's no point in your opponents playing overtaking games. Our riders would all be stronger if they worked together."

The fact that Holgado dropped to fifth place in the championship standings was also due to an "arm pump" problem that plagued the championship leader in the first half of the season in Texas and set him back several times in the second half of the race. He only had the operation carried out after the finale in Valencia.

Pit Beirer does not blame the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider. "I'm not at all in favour of such young lads simply having their forearms cut open," assures the 1999 250cc Motocross World Championship runner-up. "If the guys were doing targeted and timely training with the right physiotherapists, they wouldn't need to have their forearms operated on at all. I have my own opinion on the subject. Sure, you have to take the step before it destroys your career. But I don't actually think it's normal to have your forearms cut open and your muscles cut up as a teenager. Because that was commonplace earlier in our careers as motocross riders. But with the right training, you could avoid the problem."

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.



Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.



Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.