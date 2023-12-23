Florian Prüstel: They let us run into the knife

Just two days before the first Valencia training session, team boss Florian Prüstel was informed that CFMOTO would be withdrawing as main sponsor after this season. This made it impossible to continue the Moto3 team.

On Friday evening (24 November) at the World Championship finale in Valencia, the news spread that the CFMOTO PrüstelGP team would be withdrawing from the Moto3 World Championship with immediate effect at the end of the season and closing the team. For a while, team partners Ingo and Florian Prüstel considered whether they should use their existing infrastructure and take over the two seats of the new Trackhouse-Aprilia MotoGP customer team for the MotoE World Championship team. But this idea was rejected. The notoriously unsuccessful Forward Moto2 team has now taken over this not exactly lucrative business.

SPEEDWEEK.com enquired with team headmaster Florian Prüstel about the reasons for the abrupt and unexpected withdrawal from the motorbike world championship. The Saxon told us that Pierer Mobility Manager Jens Hainbach had only given him the bad news two days before the first Valencia GP training session on 22 November that support from the Chinese motorbike manufacturer CFMOTO would be discontinued after 2023. This meant that €1 million was suddenly missing from the €1.6 million budget.

Florian, the results in 2023 with Xavier Artigas and Joel Kelso left a lot to be desired. Was there never any indication from those responsible at Pierer that the collaboration would end after two years?

We always talked to each other. I also had an exchange with CFMOTO manager Suzhen. I even visited them in China in October. There was never any indication that CFMOTO wanted to look for another team or another structure because of the results. They always told me that they wanted to continue doing Moto3 with us. We also had plans for the Junior GP series, which was about MiniGP, to train Chinese talent here in Europe. We had also organised the Trophy Race together with CFMOTO.

But it wasn't until the Wednesday before the finale in Valencia that the withdrawal became more and more known.

I waited a long time for the new contract because CFMOTO wanted to make a direct contract with our racing company PrüstelGP for the first time. In the last two years, we had the contracts with Pierer Mobility AG, and the Pierer Group with CFMOTO.

In the end, CFMOTO signed the contract with Pierer Mobility AG again and then informed us that we would no longer have CFMOTO as our main partner and that CFMOTO would go to another team with a better structure. There was also talk of Moto2.

What then went through my mind in Valencia: We are a small team and have not always delivered the expected sporting results. But we were always honest with Pierer Mobility.

We worked with KTM for the first time in 2018 with Marco Bezzecchi and immediately fought for the world title and won three GPs.

We have always said that we want to ally ourselves with a manufacturer that is German-speaking.

After six years of co-operation, we were left out in the cold. This last-minute decision meant that we had no chance of doing anything for 2024 and finding a new main sponsor at short notice. That was and is very frustrating for us.

You only had two days to consider whether and how you could continue? How much money would PrüstelGP have needed for the Moto3 team with two riders?

The total budget in the Moto3 World Championship is now 1.6 million euros. CFMOTO contributed the lion's share, we had our own partners and Dorna also pays subsidies.

Did you get the CFMOTO material for free like you used to with Peugeot?

No, we got the sponsorship contract from CFMOTO and then paid for the material at KTM.

CFMOTO simply paid money like a normal sponsor?

Yes, but it all went through Pierer Mobility. The centre of gravity was at KTM in Munderfing.

How much did you as team owners contribute to the 1.6 million budget? Did PrüstelGP make a profit from GP racing?

No, we got out plus minus zero.

But when we took over Racing Team Germany in spring 2016, we first had to finance the development of the team in order to be able to continue racing in the middle of the season. Our new racing company, PrüstelGP, initially had nothing. We therefore invested money from our haulage company.

Only later, thanks to sponsors and partners, were we able to break even.

