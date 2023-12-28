Jorge Martínez: "Aspar Circuit is something completely new"

The new "Aspar Circuit" covers a wide range of activities, from driver safety training and the training of young drivers to the "Aspar KSB Technical Academy" for mechanics.

Spanish team owner Jorge "Aspar" Martínez is currently realising a lifelong dream - with his own race track, the "Aspar Circuit" in Guadassuar near Valencia, which is due to open soon. "It is located 25 kilometres from Valencia in the direction of Alicante, very close to the 'Aspar Team Building', which is now our headquarters and also contains my extensive museum with 50 racing motorbikes, leather suits, helmets and trophies," the four-time world champion told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We even have a restaurant there."

"My team will be based there, as will my racing school and my mechanics' training centre. We can use four different track layouts and have tracks for supermoto, flat track, motocross and go-karting, as well as an area for driving safety courses and driving schools," said "Aspar", describing the impressive details.

The former "Circuito de Guadassuar" was opened in 2011, but the operators ran into financial turbulence in 2015. At the beginning of October 2022, Jorge Martínez bought the facility together with a group of investors.

The entire site covers 370,000 square metres. The centrepiece is the 2.2 km circuit on which "Aspar" Martinez will train young talent in the future. There is also the 850 metre long kart track, the 1.1 km off-road course and a further 18,000 square metres for the driving school and drifting exercises. The paddock with 128 pits covers 15,000 square metres. There is also a green area of 80,000 square metres.

"The Aspar Circuit will be home to the first global motorbike academy in the world. This project will focus on road safety for children, rider and mechanic training and will become the central headquarters for our entire team structures. We will be showing something completely new, there is no comparable project," assured Jorge Martínez, CEO of the Aspar Circuit, which will also be open to the public.

Visitors will be able to train on the site with their own vehicles, or alternatively, karts or motorbikes will be available for hire. Among other things, the circuit will house the Aspar Museum, a restaurant and a medical centre and will also serve as a "business space" for companies from all sectors or be used for events and concerts.