Florian Prüstel: "Best season of 2018 with Bezzecchi"

The PrüstelGP team from Saxony withdrew from the Moto3 World Championship in Valencia after seven and a half years. Team boss Florian Prüstel talks about the highs and lows of the racing team.

Motorbike GP racing is a tough business, because the days when Dirk Raudies was able to win the 125cc World Championship in 1991 with a private Honda, a modest budget and a few enthusiastic sponsors are long gone.

Due to the increased number of Grand Prix and the many overseas events, as well as the replacement of two-strokes with four-strokes, budgets have risen sharply. Today, running a Moto3 team with two riders costs between 1.5 and 2 million euros.

30 years ago, Dirk Raudies was still managing as team owner with around 300,000 marks, which would be around 140,000 euros.

In November, the German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team of Ingo and Florian Prüstel also got their comeuppance for the mediocre performance of Artigas and Kelso, who failed to finish higher than 15th and 17th in the World Championship.

"Last year was our first CFMOTO season with riders Artigas and Tatay," says team headmaster Florian Prüstel (32), looking back. "Carlos Tatay came to us as a Red Bull Rookies Cup winner, he was a beacon of hope. Artigas was also among the front runners in the Junior GP and in the Rookies Cup. We were always in dialogue with KTM when selecting riders, but we also looked around the market ourselves. The choice of riders for 2023 was not easy for all the teams because the new age regulation is coming. The Moto3 riders now have to be 18 years old as rookies."

As a reminder: In the 125cc era of Tom Lüthi, Randy Krummenacher, Stefan Bradl, Sandro Cortese and Jonas Folger, the age limit was 15.

Florian Prüstel regrets that Pierer Mobility AG only confronted him with the withdrawal of the CFMOTO budget of 1 million euros two days before the first Valencia GP training session on 22 November.

"If we had. Had we known that in the middle of the season, we could have built something new. But to tell us this two days before the World Championship final is hard to understand."

In view of the poor results, did PrüstelGP never fear that the Pierer managers might draw a line and select a more powerful team? "No, I was with CFMOTO in China in October and felt confident afterwards. They confirmed everything to me and announced that they would send me a new contract. But it never came. Something must have happened afterwards that we weren't informed about."

In Austria, the new 2024 driver pairing of Riccardo Rossi and Xavier Artigas was not considered to be particularly promising. It was therefore decided at short notice in Doha to switch the Martinez team from GASGAS to CFMOTO in both classes, to end the GASGAS Moto2 project and to transfer the GASGAS marketing budget entirely to Tech3 - for Moto3 (with Holgado and Roulstone) and the MotoGP aces Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández.

Pierer was presumably hoping that PrüstelGP would continue to run the Moto3 team with KTM bikes on its own. But the loss of 1 million euros on a total budget of 1.6 million could not be ironed out in such a short time.

Pierer Mobility sometimes criticised the fact that Prüstel had weakened the technical crew by hiring cheap Spanish labour. In addition, the Saxon team was constantly changing crew chiefs.

Proven chief technician Stefan Kirsch resigned at the end of 2021 and was brought back in September 2022, but moved to Peter Öttl's Husky team for 20213, where he looked after Collin Veijer. Massimo Capanna came in 2022 - and left again in the summer.

"Massimo came to us at Artigas' request," explains Florian Prüstel. "Without Massimo, we wouldn't have got Artigas. So we did the deal. In the middle of the year, it turned out that Artigas hadn't worked with Massimo at all. Then Stefan Kirsch came back. But the door opened for him later with Peter Öttl."

"As far as the Spaniards are concerned, yes they are cheap, but they are also willing to travel and motivated for this sport," says Prüstel. "In Germany, people like that are hard to find. You can walk around the paddock and count how many German mechanics you can still find. They are becoming fewer and fewer," says Prüstel.

When PrüstelGP took over the run-down Racing Team Germany in spring 2016 and won in Brno with McPhee, main sponsor Saxoprint remained on board for 2017. Prüstel: "Jakub Kornfeil then brought sponsor Redox with him, and after he left we had the Swiss sponsors CarXpert with Jason Dupasquier in 2020, with Interwetten also on board; CFMOTO followed in 2022."

In 2022, the PrüstelGP team was supported by Tom Lüthi as Sports Director. He also organised Noah Dettwiler's wildcard entry in Spielberg 2023, which was handled by Prüstel.

Prüstel was always looking for German drivers, but never brought a German talent into the World Championship. "We contested the Northern Talent Cup for two years in 2020 and 2021 and then brought Freddy Heinrich into the Rookies Cup. We were strongly committed to promoting young talent, but soon realised how difficult it is to find fast young German riders," says Prüstel junior. "We wanted to let Dirk Geiger ride the first World Championship races in 2020 until Barry Baltus was 16 years old. But due to coronavirus, the season didn't start until July, so Geiger only got to race in Doha."

Before the 2021 season, Prüstel missed out on a big fish. "We had Pedro Acosta under contract as a rider for a short time. But then Aki Ajo brought him into his team," Prüstel looks back. Acosta then won the Moto3 World Championship in his very first year with Ajo in 2021!

In 2021, the PrüsteGP team experienced a devastating tragedy in Mugello: 19-year-old Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier crashed heavily on Saturday afternoon in Mugello and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

After seven and a half years in the Moto3 World Championship, what is your assessment? Prüstel: "We had our best season in 2018, when Bezzecchi finished third in the World Championship and celebrated three GP victories."

The PrüstelGP rider pairings

2016 with Peugeot: John McPhee, Albert Arenas

2017 with Peugeot: Jakub Kornfeil, Patrick Pulkkinen

2018 with KTM: Marco Bezzecchi, Jakub Kornfeil

2019 with KTM: Jakub Kornfeil, Filip Salaz

2020 with KTM: Jason Dupasquier, Barry Baltus

2021 with KTM: Jason Dupasquier, Ryusei Yamanaka, Filip Salac

2022 with CFMOTO: Xavier Artigas, Carlos Tatay

2023 With CFMOTO: Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso