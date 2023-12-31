Peter Öttl: The dirty tricks of the Leopard riders

Liqui-Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl ponders Sasaki's wasted victories on the one hand and is annoyed by the Leopard Honda team's bad practices in the final phase of the World Championship on the other.

Peter Öttl has been the owner of a Moto3 GP team since 2016, which was initially run for his son Phillip for three years and after 2018 (Philipp went to the Moto2 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Tech3 as team-mate of Marco Bezzecchi) was reorganised together with Biaggi as the Max Racing Team. Still with KTM in 2019, Arón Canet was runner-up in the world championship with three wins this season, since then with Husqvarna. And the current Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has won at least one race every year. In 2022, John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki even achieved the first one-two victory in Sepang; this year, rookie Collin Veijer triumphed ahead of Sasaki.

However, the Japanese rider's title hunt came to nothing again, as he led in the last lap of seven Grand Prix races but never won, before finally celebrating his first win of the season in Valencia after ten podium finishes this season - and finishing the World Championship in second place.

The Dutchman Collin Veijer was accused of not taking Sasaki's title chances into consideration in Sepang and taking five valuable points away from him again. However, team owner Peter Öttl does not accept these accusations. He says that Sasaki had already gambled away the title beforehand when he crashed on the inspection lap in Indonesia and then failed to finish higher than 14th in the race.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Peter Öttl looks back on the highs and lows of the 2023 season.

Peter, Sasaki has led in the last lap of seven Grand Prix races this year, but has not won. He often even lost the lead on the final corner Is this a lack of racing intelligence or a lack of killer instinct? Or was he travelling with a slide rule?

Ayumu played it very safe. At the start of the season, he was incredibly fast and probably superior. And instead of driving home victories, he crashed twice, then he certainly changed his strategy. He then decided. Now I first have to arrive a few times and make sure I score points. In the end, this collection of points meant that he was still fighting for the world title in the penultimate race. There's no denying that.

Because if I take the two Red Bull-KTM teams from the Pierer group or the Aspar-GASGAS team, they scored fewer points. From that point of view, Ayumu's strategy was certainly not that wrong. Because we were within striking distance of Masià until the last race. He didn't make any mistakes and then took seven podium places in a row in the first half of the season.

Of course, there were a few wins possible, which he gave away on the last corner. Ayumu lost the lead on the last corner three times.

You were annoyed because the Spaniard Raúl Fernandez joined the Leopard team instead of Suzuki in the decisive phase of the World Championship, but he was 100 per cent committed to Masià. That's why you complained to the race organisers and expected a penalty in Doha.

I sent information to the FIM stewards several times, backed up with evidence, be it videos, photos or whatever. I had better things to do than that.

I'll describe an incident in Malaysia: Everyone went out in the first free practice session, but Sasaki had a problem with the bike. Our colleagues at Leopard didn't know that, so Fernández waited for Sasaki for a minute in front of our pits. I had that on video!

The Leopard team coordinator was standing next to me when I filmed the incident. He made fun of the situation.

Adrián Fernandez was only hired because Suzuki wouldn't have ridden his compatriot and mate Sasaki. He was in your team in 2021, and there was already trouble with him and his crew in Aragón 2022.

Yes, you wrote that correctly in November. Suzuki had a clause in his contract that they could replace him if he wasn't in the top eight in the World Championship. That's already a bad contract clause anyway...

The excuse for his sacking was that he agreed to a photo with us, i.e. with his new team for 2024. But this photo was not the real reason. Suzuki was simply not useful for Leopard in the decisive World Championship phase, that's clear.

I told the Leopard people that to their faces. It was quite obvious why Adrián was hired instead of Suzuki.

Adrián Fernández jumped for joy after Masiá's title win in Doha, as if he himself had become world champion.

Yes, Fernández initially stormed to fourth place, but in the end he finished 17th because he let himself fall behind Sasaki. He did not protect his own interests.

The two Leopard riders pushed Sasaki backwards in Qatar with three fierce block passes. Then the Japanese rider was escorted by Fernández. That's not illegal, but I've never seen riding like that before. It was almost criminal.

I lost in the 80cc class in 1989 in a similar way. Back then, the Derbi riders Jorge Martinez and Julian Miralles dealt with me in a similar way in my duel against Herreros in Brno. They simply braked very late everywhere and then rode slowly through the corners in front of me so that Herreros could increase his lead over me.

Ultimately, it was a completely new situation for me back then. You don't normally have to deal with incidents like that in GP racing. But from the manufacturer's point of view, they did everything right. I crashed shortly before the finish line in the third-to-last corner on the last lap of the race. So I lost the championship lead, Manuel Herreros and Derbi became world champions.

But something like Masià did in Qatar, when he righted the bike in the corner and pushed Ayumu to the outside, was something my Derbi opponents didn't do in 1989.

Masià made a block pass against Sasaki in Doha, Fernández made block passes against both riders. He also took care of Collin Veijer...

Moto3 race result, Valencia (26/11):

1st Sasaki, Husqvarna, 20 rdn in 33:03.409 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.082 sec

3rd Ortolá, KTM, + 0.128

4th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.266

5th Öncü, KTM, + 0.384

6th Rueda, KTM, + 3.589

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.623

8th Holgado, KTM, + 6.105

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 6.305

10th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 6.907

11th Furusato, Honda, + 9.166

12th Farioli, KTM, + 9.663

13th Masia, Honda, +10.446

14th Adrian Fernández, Honda, +10.556

15th Nepa, KTM, + 11.462

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.