Moto3 field 2024: Riccardo Rossi new to the CIP team

Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler is starting his first World Championship season with a new team-mate after his CIP Green Power Team announced a last-minute change of plans at the turn of the year.

The Saxon PrüstelGP team abruptly withdrew from the Moto3 World Championship after seven and a half years with the 2023 season finale because the loss of CFMOTO as the main sponsor meant that €1 million was missing from the €1.6 million budget. This left the riders already signed up for 2024, Xavi Artigas and Riccardo Rossi, without a motorbike for the coming season at the end of November. While Artigas moved up to the Moto2 class with Forward Racing, Rossi found a new job in the Moto3 class after all.

The 21-year-old Italian, who finished 14th in the 2023 World Championship on the SIC58 Honda with a season-best fourth place in Doha, will take over the KTM from Lorenzo Fellon at CIP Green Power. "We are delighted to welcome Riccardo to our team for the new Moto3 season," announced team owner Alain Bronec. "He is a rider who has already set highlights in this class and we will do everything we can to help him make further progress. I have the feeling that he can put in some great performances this year."

Rossi himself is also particularly looking forward to returning to KTM. "Last season I suffered with the Honda because the KTM was faster on some tracks. I'm also happy with the new Pirelli tyres, which I rode on at the Barcelona test. This is an additional motivation for me. I will work hard in pre-season to be competitive from the first race," announced Noah Dettwiler's new team-mate.

Fellon, who missed the entire first half of the 2023 season due to shoulder surgery, announced on social media following his withdrawal: "I wasn't able to find the money I needed to continue with the team next season, so I was replaced. My results and my injury certainly didn't help either," he admitted. It is not yet clear what will happen next for the 19-year-old son of Zarco's discoverer Laurent Fellon, who passed away in December 2022.