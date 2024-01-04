For eternity: the youngest GP winners of all time

Can Öncü became the youngest GP winner in history in Valencia 2018 at the age of just 15 years and 115 days. This record will remain thanks to the increase in the minimum age - despite exceptions for 2024.

Last year, the minimum GP age was raised to 18 for all classes. In Moto3 in particular, however, exceptions are necessary during the transition period, which have been extended once again for 2024: Not only the champions from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship), but the top three from these junior series are now also allowed to make their world championship debut at the age of 17.

In addition, riders who have already competed in the Moto3 or Moto2 class in previous seasons at the age of 16 or 17 may continue to ride in these classes, even if they have not yet reached the new minimum age of 18.

Despite these special regulations, it is clear that Can Öncü's record as the youngest GP winner of all time can no longer be broken. In addition to the Turkish rider, who was a wildcard for Red Bull KTM Ajo at the 2018 season finale in Valencia and sensationally triumphed in the rain on his debut, there were several other more or less big names who were able to celebrate their GP victories at a particularly early age.

The top 10 youngest GP winners

10th Dani Pedrosa, Assen 2002 - 16 years and 273 days: The diminutive Spaniard took the first of 54 GP victories on a Honda in the 125cc class.



9th Héctor Barbera, Donington 2003 - 16 years and 253 days: The Aprilia rider narrowly beat Andrea Dovizioso in the 125cc race and celebrated his first of ten GP victories.



8th Sergio Garcia, Valencia 2019 - 16 years and 240 days: The first victory for the two-time Moto3 World Championship runner-up came at the end of his rookie year on Honda.



7th Ivan Goi, Zeltweg 1996 - 16 years and 157 days: His first 125cc victory (in the race of Valentino Rossi's first podium) was also his only podium finish.



6th Jorge Lorenzo, Rio 2003 - 16 years and 139 days: The first triumph on the way to a total of 68 GP victories and five world championship titles.



5th Maverick Viñales, Le Mans 2011 - 16 years and 123 days: The Spaniard stormed to his first victory in the fourth race, he now holds 25 GP wins.



4th Romano Fenati, Jerez 2012 - 16 years and 105 days: Like Pedro Acosta later on, the Italian started his World Championship career with 2nd and 1st place, with Fenati even taking his first victory by 36 seconds.



3. Marco Melandri, Assen 1998 - 15 years and 324 days: Melandri was the first 15-year-old to win a GP, just 0.028 seconds ahead of Kazuto Sakata. A further 21 victories in the Motorcycle World Championship were to follow.



2nd Scott Redding, Donington 2008 - 15 years and 170 days: The British rider's only 125cc victory (three Moto2 victories followed), on the day of Marc Márquez's first podium.



1st Can Öncü, Valencia 2018 - 15 years and 115 days: The 2018 Rookies Cup overall winner triumphed on his World Championship debut as a wildcard rider. However, he did not live up to the high expectations in his first full Moto3 season and has been riding in the Supersport World Championship since 2020.