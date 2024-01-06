Gustl Auinger: "This needs to be addressed"

Why Moto3 is unfair, why not much should be changed and why money alone is not enough to argue against changes: Interview with the ServusTV expert.

August "Gustl" Auinger, 68, is one of the most popular figures in the MotoGP paddock. The Upper Austrian, born in 1955, rode highly successfully as a privateer in the 125cc and 250cc World Championships in the 1980s. Highlight: 3rd place overall in the eight-litre World Championship in 1985.

He has been Riders Coach of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup since it was founded in 2007. A large part of the current paddock has passed through his hands, and many of his former pupils have gone on to great careers, such as the former winners of the Red Bull Rookies Cup Johann Zarco, Jorge Martín and Pedro Acosta.

Gustl is also live on site at every race for ServusTV. For SPEEDWEEK.com, he analyses how things are currently going in Moto3 - and what can be improved.

Has the KTM really been the better Moto3 bike in recent years than the Honda?

Yes, because KTM had taken a step forward shortly before the regulations were frozen in 2020 due to the pandemic and this was cemented for the next few years. The regulations were frozen. Now things should be tighter again because both manufacturers are allowed to make smaller evolutions. We will now use the current bikes for two years. After that, the two manufacturers will come together again.

What are the key points of these negotiations?

Costs. We know that it would be an illusion to believe that motorsport could ever be cheap. But the following thought should not be neglected in the development of the regulations: Even in the smallest category, teams and drivers need a little bit of room for personal talent and ability. If all areas are levelled out as much as in recent years, the result is what we are currently struggling with in this class.

What do you mean exactly?

Incredible slipstreaming and riding in packs. Certainly exciting for the spectators, keyword: "the young guns". But if something happens in a bunch, then the risk of mass crashes is high. If teams and riders are given a little room for manoeuvre for strategies, things look very different.

So what types of liberalisation do you have in mind?

Let's make the rev limit a little more open, but leave the number of engines the same. You can't have more than six per season, full stop. If you think you have to yodel the engine up to over 16,000 revs and the box blows up: live with the consequences. Or you can sacrifice top speed on the straights in favour of better acceleration out of corners by using a shorter gear ratio compared to your opponents. Learning this would also be valuable for training in the higher classes: severe restrictions in Moto3, standardised bikes in Moto2, and in MotoGP beginners are overwhelmed by the possibilities - logically! I think it would be good to prepare the riders so carefully for the premier class - and it wouldn't cause the costs to explode.

Or simply less fuel and the riders have to keep house with it?

Well. I think the engines are already economical enough. What must not happen is that the races lose their appeal. If I turn it into an economy run, the spectators will turn away and wait for Moto2. Besides, we are already racing with Co2-neutral fuels anyway. So I wouldn't turn the consumption screw. But there are creative ideas here too: KTM tried out a prototype that was more or less a hybrid. It used electrical energy for short-term acceleration. The financial outlay for this was extremely manageable. What I want to say is that there are possibilities if you just want to and don't dismiss every innovation with the killer argument of "cost!". Thinking in terms of solutions rather than problems - that's the direction regulation development should take.

But you don't want to turn any big screws?

Nobody wants to increase the Moto3 to 70 or 80 hp anyway. The performance is fine as it is, the races are exciting, the category fulfils the job of separating the wheat from the chaff. But with cleverness, it can be improved with little effort and also made fairer.

What do you mean by "fairer"?

Weight is a factor that the driver can actively influence. When I was active, I was 1.84 cm tall and never weighed more than 62 kilos. A bit of discipline and consistency has never done anyone any harm, but nobody can do anything about their height. The age limit has been raised from 16 to 18. Logically, the boys are taller at 18! I've seen fantastic riders - like Karel Hanika from the Red Bull Rookies Cup - having to ride in pain in Moto3 because they couldn't accommodate their long bones. He cried in pain under his helmet! Changes to the seat or handlebars were forbidden due to homologation. The financial outlay to provide every rider with a suitable seating position would be ridiculously low. This issue needs to be addressed.

Is the gradation Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP basically right for you?

Absolutely. I'm only interested in small adjustments in Moto3 that make the small class better and fairer with little effort.

Tomorrow: Gustl Auinger's favourites for the title and how the new Pirelli tyres will affect them.