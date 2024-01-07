Gustl Auinger: Who will be Moto3 World Champion?

No-one knows the youngsters better than the mastermind of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and ServusTV expert. His assessment.

In the second part of our Moto3 interview, the ServusTV expert talks about the tyres, the impossibility of a superior bike and makes an - admittedly not particularly surprising - prediction as to who his favourite for the title is.

Ask for your prediction: What will we be discussing in Moto3 in 2024?

Moto3 is traditionally difficult to predict. Firstly, because the new names and faces come here. The entry into this class should happen as quickly as possible - and secondly, the exit and promotion to Moto2 as well. 2024 will bring two additional factors. Firstly, new Pirelli tyres instead of the tried and tested Dunlop. I have no idea how they will behave. And secondly, we will be dealing with a new generation of motorbikes.

As we all know, this should have arrived in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. How will this affect the balance of power between the manufacturers KTM and Honda?

Not very much. The feedback from the riders in the Honda teams so far has been: Please don't touch the suspension, it's great. But we would like a little more acceleration. This issue is solvable and has probably been solved. Otherwise, the window in which a manufacturer can make a difference is very, very small. The tough rev limiter, the restriction on gear ratios: the regulations do not allow for an outstanding motorbike.

Who is your favourite for the world title?

Daniel Holgado was already very close last season. He was allowed to try out the new KTM bike relatively early in the year and soon afterwards made the decision to ride another year of Moto3, regardless of the outcome of the World Championship. So he knows what to expect and how he harmonises with the team. He is the logical favourite for me.

You know him not only from his more than two years in the category, but also from the Red Bull Rookies Cup. Apart from his driving skills: What is he like as a person?

Not a dreamer. And someone who has already mastered tough phases with flying colours. That's another reason why he's my favourite in Moto3.

Do you think a newcomer from the Red Bull Rookies Cup can make the leap straight into the title fight?

I have last year's winner Angel Piqueras firmly in my sights. His overall victory was based on the knowledge of his qualities. The boy is never arrogant and is incredibly professional for his age. He is Jaume Masia's successor at Leopard Racing, so he has a good team. He competed in the JuniorGP alongside the Red Bull Rookies Cup and also rode a Honda there. That could be an advantage. I have a lot of confidence in him. Very cool guy.