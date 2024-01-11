Collin Veijer: "The goal is to fight for the title"

Husqvarna works rider Collin Veijer provided redemption for our neighbours in the Netherlands in his debut season in the Moto3 World Championship after 33 long years. He wants to do it again in 2024.

Collin Veijer is undoubtedly one of the discoveries of the past world championship season. The 18-year-old from Staphorst, who finished second overall in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2022, quickly found his feet in the World Championship at the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP under team manager Peter Öttl despite an injury at the start of the season.

Especially after the summer break, Veijer got into his stride and secured his first pole position at the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring. After three fourth places, he made it onto the GP podium for the first time in Buriram at the end of October, followed by his first victory two weeks later in Sepang - it was the first Dutch GP victory since Hans Spaan in the 125cc class at the 1990 Brno GP. Veijer finished the World Championship in seventh place.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the fast teenager looks back on his first year in the World Championship and looks ahead to the upcoming season.

Collin, when we met at the Jerez test in March 2023, you were still a spectator with a finger injury. A lot has happened since then. Did you expect to finish your rookie season in the Moto3 World Championship as a GP winner back then?

Yes, a lot has happened, it's been a crazy season. If I had been told at the start of the season that I would be a GP winner, I wouldn't have believed it. But after the summer break... We had a good race at Silverstone and took pole in Austria. So there were definitely signs that we could try to get on the podium and win a race. At that point, you just try your best. Even in Sepang - I wouldn't have said I would win the race there, but we did it.



After the summer break, we were very consistent and achieved good results. Sometimes there were a few ups and downs, but we were pretty much in the points in every race.

Is it a big difference coming from the JuniorGP, the former Junior World Championship, to the Moto3 World Championship? In 2022, you wrote a piece of history for the Netherlands with your first JuniorGP victory in Jerez.

The difference is huge, the level in the World Championship is much higher. You have to be fast right from FP1. Then there are many things like the tyres and the set-up, there are many differences, only the racing is the same. But the biggest difference from my point of view is the level.

You are the first Dutch GP winner since Hans Spaan in 1990 - you weren't even born then. Do such statistics still have meaning for you, do you sometimes think about these things?

To be honest, I didn't even realise it when I won. Ezpeleta came up to me on the podium and told me that the last Dutch GP winner had been 33 years ago - and my reaction was: "Nice!"



It's nice too, but to be honest, I don't care that much about it. I just want to win races.

Has the attention in your home country increased as a result of your first World Championship success?

Yes, for sure, the press and these things have become a lot more at home. I get a lot more attention. My sister even said that they're no longer happy when I come home because it's all about me. My grandad only talks about me too, so they're a bit fed up with it at home. But there's nothing I can do about it. (He smiles.)

The countdown to the first tests of the calendar year in February is on, and the new world championship season starts in just under two months. Where would you like to be in a year's time, what are your goals?

To be honest, I would like to win the world championship title. But we'll just try our best. We have to see how things go at the start of the season and whether we can have a good season. But the goal is definitely to fight for the world title.

As last year's GP winner and seventh in the world championship, you can hardly hide. After all, with world champion Jaume Masià, your team-mate from last year Ayumu Sasaki and Deniz Öncü, three top riders from the top four of the 2023 World Championship standings have moved up to the Moto2 class.

Yes, many good riders have moved up to Moto2. But there is still Holgado, Alonso and Rueda. So there are still a lot of fast riders and it will be a tough battle. But I believe it is possible.

At 177 cm, you are one of the taller Moto3 riders, could that be a problem?

I can deal with the height, the weight is the bigger thing for me. I have to keep my weight as low as possible.

So does that mean a strict diet in winter?

No, I train a lot, I ride my road bike a lot. It's not too difficult for me.