Collin Veijer: The only way is through Spain and Italy

After Lukas Tulovic had to make do with a MotoE seat for 2024, there will be no German regular rider at all in the three GP classes this season. This has never happened since the beginning of the Dorna era in 1992! Previously, there were no real fixed starters, there were no contracts between the GP promoters and the teams for a complete season.

The Dutch neighbours, on the other hand, have a world championship contender in the Moto3 class in the shape of Collin Veijer, who redeemed his compatriots last year in Sepang with the first GP victory since Hans Spaan in the 125cc class at the 1990 Brno GP.

However, the Husqvarna factory rider's career path took him south early on after winning the Dutch Mini Bike Championship at the age of eight. Among other things, Veijer was European MiniGP Champion in 2017 and second overall in the Italian CIV PreMoto3 series in 2018, before making the leap to the World Championship via the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup (runner-up in 2022).

Collin, you are the big Dutch GP hopeful and have noticed yourself that media interest is growing, especially at home. Do you sometimes feel a bit of pressure? There are quite a few motocross stars in the Netherlands, your Husqvarna brand colleague Kay de Wolf was in your pit in Valencia, for example, but in the MotoGP paddock you are probably the only contender for victory at the moment.

Yes, we're not doing too badly in motocross. As one of the few Dutch GP riders, I try to do my best in this paddock, to represent my country and to achieve the same results as them. The only difference is that in the Netherlands we can't train as much as the motocrossers. That's why I live in Spain.

Is that what a young rider has to do to have a chance? The superiority of the Spanish and Italians is no secret, but you made it to GP winner from the Netherlands. In contrast, there will be no GP regulars from Germany in 2024 after your Intact team-mate Lukas Tulovic retired from Moto2.

We first went to Spain when I was eight years old to compete in a pocket bike cup. Even there, I met riders like Piqueras and Rueda - all the guys I race against now. I know them very well and I think that's the way to get to the level they are at when you grow up with them. The only difference was that I could hardly train in comparison. But I was able to keep up, so the level wasn't too bad.



Then came the move to Italy, where I got a contract with an engine manufacturer. I ended up staying there for seven years. I think the biggest difference to the Netherlands and countries like Spain and Italy is the training and the level.

So from your point of view, that's the only way to reach world championship level?

Yes, there are certainly guys in the Netherlands who are talented. But they don't get anything out of it because they just stay there and win a championship. It's always nice to win a title, but if you were to go to Italy, you'd probably finish in last place...

In your case, who made the decision when you were only eight years old?

My father made the decision after I had already won a Dutch championship and all the races that season. There was no competition there, so my father knew we had to go to Spain. I think it was a total of eight years in Spain and Italy, all of which I spent with my father and my uncle. They used to drive as well, it's quite a family thing with us.



We were away from home quite a lot, but it worked out in the end. It wasn't particularly difficult for me because it was just normal for me to go to Spain or Italy. For the others in my class, it was certainly a bit strange for a boy to be away all the time. But for me it was very normal.

How was it arranged with your school?

Well, it was very difficult because I don't really like learning... (He grins.) My English was good, I just wanted to go racing and wasn't really focussed on school. But you have to do it. I went to a public school like the other kids, we just talked to the headmaster of the school and tried to find a solution.

You said it was all very normal for you as a child. When you look back now as a GP winner, do you perhaps realise more how long the journey has been? And say to yourself: "It was worth it!"

I think it has really paid off, considering where I am now. Of course you don't know at the time whether you'll make it. But I think I've taken the first big step on the way to where I wanted to be.