Confirmed: CFMOTO on title hunt with new partner

Since 2022, the name CFMOTO has found its way into the GP paddock. The Chinese manufacturer, which owns two per cent of the shares in Pierer Mobility AG, is striving to make a name for itself among European customers by increasing its involvement in motorsport.

This season, CFMOTO has found a new partner in the Spanish Aspar team and will be competing not only in the Moto3 but also in the Moto2 class. Last year's World Championship bronze medallist and four-time race winner David Alonso and rookie Joel Esteban will compete in the smallest category. The rider pairing remains unchanged in Moto2, however, with Jake Dixon and Izan Guevara representing the team. This means that the Aspar team will present itself in unfamiliar shades of blue, having ridden in the red GASGAS colours in previous seasons. In 2020, Aspar won the Moto3 title with Albert Arenas on KTM.

The goals for this season are clearly defined: "We want to fight for the title in Moto3 and Moto2 in 2024, and doing that with CFMOTO is an additional incentive. We are very happy to have their support and will fight to make them proud and offer as many victories as possible," explained team owner Jorge Martínez. He has been racing in Moto3 with Pierer Mobility AG products since 2018 and has 26 wins, 58 podiums and two world championship titles in this time - after Arenas also with Izan Guevara (2022).

Su Zhen, Racing Development Manager at CFMOTO, is also delighted about the collaboration with Aspar. "We believe that more victories and podiums will come with this legendary team. The 2024 season is just the beginning, and we will be looking for further cooperation opportunities with the Aspar team beyond the paddock."

In the past two seasons, PrüstelGP competed as CFMOTO Racing Team in the Moto3 World Championship, but apart from a few highlights (third places by Xavier Artigas, Carlos Tatay and Joel Kelso), the results were not satisfactory. The Saxon team was informed shortly before the season finale that the CFMOTO budget for 2024 would be transferred to Jorge "Aspar" Martínez's team. Due to the resulting financial gap of around 1 million euros, Ingo and Florian Prüstel withdrew their team from the world championship.