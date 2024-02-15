Paolo Simoncelli: "Marco is the essence of everything"

In the name of the unforgotten Marco Simoncelli, his father Paolo is also launching a Moto3 and MotoE team in 2024. He had some moving words at the SIC58 team presentation in Misano.

It was one of the most difficult hours in the history of the Motorcycle World Championship when Marco Simoncelli died in an accident at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC for short) on 23 October 2011. The charismatic 250cc world champion from 2008 was only 24 years old. After the stroke of fate, Papa Paolo firmly resolved to return to the GP paddock with his own team in honour of Marco - and in 2017 he realised this plan with the debut of the "SIC58 Squadra Corse" in the Moto3 World Championship.

On Wednesday, the Simoncelli squad officially presented itself for the 2024 season with Moto3 newcomers Luca Lunetta and Filippo Farioli as well as MotoE riders Kevin Manfredi and Massimo Roccoli. Traditionally, the SIC team presentation is held at the Misano World Circuit, which has been named after Marco Simoncelli since 2012.

On this occasion, Paolo got his team, partners and media representatives in the mood for the new season with an emotional message: "'I only bought the San Carlo chips because there was a picture of Sic on the packaging, and now I can't imagine a grid without your colours. A girl who has grown up recently sent me this and it made me think about what this team means to me."

"We are connected to a part of you because of your past with Marco, because you got to know him personally, because he found a way to your home and into your heart. First friends, then sponsors. Others are here because they were carried away by his sporting achievements and his talent made him your friend. For all of us, we fell in love with his bravery on the track and his gentleness off it. And to a lesser extent, it's also because I know something about this job."

"I would like to raise a toast to the SIC58 Squadra Corse, which is sometimes pointed at for being too direct, but in the end, in a false and foolish world like today's, we are more real than ever," continued Paolo Simoncelli. "A toast to all of you who are part of it, because without these pillars there would be no Squadra Corse. The same goes for Marco, who is the essence of everything. Without him, we would have no reason to be here."

"Together, we are proof that when a dream is shattered, you have to be able to create a new one by trying day after day, until the end, because that's the only way to become great," emphasised the SIC58 team boss. "A toast to our stubbornness, because we never give up and every year we have the courage to try again with the same strength as the first year - or maybe even more."