Snipers tribute: Dovizioso sheds a tear

It brings back memories: the yellow Snipers livery for the 2024 Moto3 season is based on the design in which Andrea Dovizioso won the 125cc World Championship title 20 years ago.

In 2004, Andrea Dovizioso was crowned 125cc World Champion with the Cecchini team on a Honda. Back then, the team was still called CBC Corse, with team co-founder Giancarlo Cecchini, the father of today's Snipers team boss Mirko Cecchini, acting as crew chief for "Dovi".

Incidentally, there is a good reason why the Cecchini team is now called Snipers: "cecchino" means sniper in German, the plural ("cecchini") means snipers in English.

In recent years, the Snipers riders have stood out from the rest of the Moto3 field with their pink livery. For 2024, the Italian team unveiled a no less eye-catching design, albeit in bright yellow. The new look for Matteo Bertelle and David Almansa is a tribute to Dovizioso and his title win 20 years ago. "We really like the new colours, they remind us of great moments and give me a good feeling to get going again with a lot of determination," said Mirko Cecchini.

Dovizioso followed the Snipers team presentation in Pesaro on site and even got a little emotional at the thought of the beginnings of his GP career, which ended in September 2022. "You managed to make me shed a tear," admitted the three-time MotoGP runner-up. "I didn't know anything about this world at the beginning. After all these years in MotoGP, I can say that things have changed a lot. Things used to be more familiar, you were always together with the team - as if a weekend lasted seven days."