Motocross ÖM, Oberdorf: Stauffer closes the bag

With a double win in the MX2 class and victory in the Open opening race, Marcel Stauffer (KTM) took both state championship titles at the round of the Motocross ÖM in Oberdorf.

In midsummer temperatures, the event in the Waldarena in Burgenland went off without a hitch. Michael Kratzer had no luck on this day. The former ÖM runner-up in the Open class only finished fifth in the first race and did not see the chequered flag in the second race. This cost him his position, which is now occupied by Johannes Klein, who was able to beat Marcel Stauffer for the first time this season.

However, the KTM rider could easily forget the defeat against Klein in the second Open heat by winning the Open category. Klein and Kratzer will certainly have a duel for the place of honour behind Stauffer at the finals in Hochneukirchen.

In the MX2 class, the podium places were identical in both rounds. Stauffer won ahead of Florian Hellrigl and Marvin Salzer. With two fifth places, Florian Dieminger consolidated his third ÖM rank. Behind him Breitfuss and Salzer are in a clinch. The lead with Stauffer, Hellrigl and Dieminger will remain unchanged.

Result MX-ÖM Oberdorf

MX 2



1st heat: 1st Marcel Stauffer, KTM. 2nd Florian Hellrigl, KTM. 3rd Marvin Salzer, Husqvarna. 4th Christoph Zeintl, GasGas. 5th Florian Dieminger, GasGas. 6th Botond Hateier (H), GasGas.



2nd heat: 1st Stauffer. 2nd Hellrigl. 3rd Salzer. 4. Simon Breitfuss, KTM. 5. 5th Dieminger. 6th Hateier.



ÖM standings after 14 of 16 races: 1. Stauffer 350 points. 2. 2. Hellrigl 286. 3. Dieminger 249. 4. Breitfuss 212. 5. Salzer 210. 6. Zeintl 195.

Open



1st heat: 1st Marcel Stauffer, KTM. 2nd Johannes Klein, KTM. 3rd Florian Hellrigl, KTM. 4th Rudolf Plch (CZ), Suzuki. 5th Michael Kratzer, Honda. 6th Laszlo Tecsi (H), KTM.



2nd heat: 1st Klein. 2nd Stauffer. 3rd Plch. 4th Hellrigl. 5th Tecsi. 6th Manuel Bermanschläger, Husqvarna.



ÖM standings after 14 of 16 races: 1. Stauffer 340 points. 2nd Klein 271. 3rd Kratzer 262. 4th Varga (H) 192. 5th Bermanschläger 179. 6th Banzirsch 178.