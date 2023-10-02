Motocross ÖM Hochneukirchen: The day of the runners-up

Anticipated: Marcel Stauffer won four times and thus all 16 races in the MX2 class this season.



In the Open class, Michael Kratzer was back at the start after his serious crash in Oberdorf and gave a strong sign of life. With two third places, he secured second place in the ÖM and was able to overtake Johannes Klein, who was not at the start. The two HSV-Ried riders Manuel Bermanschläger and Alexander Banzirsch battled it out for fourth place, with Bermanschläger having the better end for himself and also becoming the best Husqvarna rider in the championship.

After Stauffer, Florian Hellrigl was the undisputed man of the day. The Tyrolean from the KTM Zauner Racing Team crossed the finish line in second place a total of four times. In the MX2 class he kept Florian Dieminger at bay and deservedly became runner-up. And in the Open class he catapulted himself into the top 10.

Results Motocross-ÖM Hochneukirchen:

Open, 1st round: 1st Marcel Stauffer, KTM. 2nd Florian Hellrigl, KTM. 3rd Michael Kratzer, Honda. 4th Manuel Bermanschläger, Husqvarna. 5th Carl Massury (D), Honda. 6 Alexander Banzirsch, Husqvarna. 6th Alexander Banzirsch, GASGAS.

2nd heat: 1st Stauffer. 2nd Hellrigl. 3rd Kratzer. 4th Bermanschläger. 5th Massury. 6th David Schöfböck, GASGAS.

Final score: 1. Stauffer, 390 points. 2nd Kratzer 302. 3rd Klein 271. 4th Bermanschläger 217. 5th Banzirsch 195. 6th Varga 194.



MX2, 1st round: 1st Marcel Stauffer, KTM. 2nd Florian Hellrigl, KTM. 3rd Simon Breitfuss, KTM. 4th Marvin Salzer, Husqvarna. 5th Florian Dieminger, GASGAS. 6th Christoph Zeintl, GASGAS.

2nd heat: 1st Stauffer. 2nd Hellrigl. 3rd Salzer. 4th Breitfuss. 5th Dieminger. 6th Zeintl.

Final score: 1st Stauffer, 400 points. 2nd Hellrigl 330. 3rd Dieminger 281. 4th Breitfuss 250. 5th Salzer 248. 6th Zeintl 225.