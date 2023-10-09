Night Cross Imbach: Marcel Stauffer (KTM) dominated

For the tenth time already, the Night Cross Imbach 2023 was about the coveted day's victory at the season's end at night. The Pfeningberg shone brightly in the night sky and Marcel Stauffer (KTM) cleared the field.

Training and the heats were still held in daylight until the proverbial sausage was cast under floodlights. The moderate temperatures of the slowly fading autumn ensured that many spectators had no regrets about coming. The windy weather did not bother and there were no less than 29 races on the programme that evening.

In the youth class there were exciting battles before Moritz Ernecker (GASGAS), Ricardo Bauer (KTM) and Luca Artrner (Husqvarna) met in the final run and were also flagged off in this order. In the amateurs' category, Nico Weissmann took a KTM victory ahead of the Husqvarna of Jakob Lechner and Lukas Stockinger (KTM).

The focus was on the starters in the Masters class, with Marcel Stauffer leaving no doubt from the start that he wanted to repeat his success of the previous year. In fact, no one was able to pose a threat to him. In contrast to the ÖM races, Imbach was a pure sprint affair. But the man from Salzburg also mastered this challenge with aplomb and while in the surrounding vineyards of the Wachau grape harvesting was the order of the day, Stauffer also reaped victory in the heats, semi-final and final one week after winning the two ÖM titles. His competitors from the ÖM such as Simon Breitfuss and Maximilian Ernecker finished behind him.

Result MX Night Race Imbach 2023

Masters: 1st Marcel Stauffer, KTM. 2nd Simon Breitfuss, KTM. 3rd Maximilian Ernecker, GasGas. 4th Patrick Schrattenecker, KTM. 5th Jürgen Lehner, Husqvarna.



Amateurs: 1st Nico Weissmann, KTM. 2nd Jakob Lechner, Husqvarna. 3rd Lukas Stockinger, KTM. 4th Lukas Günther, Kawasaki. 5th Lukas Lindinger, GasGas.



Youth: 1st Moritz Ernecker, GasGas. 2nd Ricardo Bauer, KTM. 3rd Luca Artner, Husqvarna. 4th Elias Kowald, GasGas. 5th Maximilian Graf, KTM.