Marcel Stauffer (KTM): Head fixator is history

KTM motocross test rider Marcel Stauffer from Salzburg, who was involved in a serious accident, continues to make very good progress in his rehabilitation. He has now also got rid of his stabilising aids.

KTM motocross rider Marcel Stauffer has taken another step in his recovery after his horror crash in Italy in late autumn .The young rider from Salzburg crashed heavily during a test session at the end of November and sufferedfractures to the C1 and C2 cervical vertebrae, the T5 thoracic vertebrae and fractures to his ribs . In the hours that followed ,Marcel even had to fear for his life as he struggled to breathe .

Now, after three weeks, the Salzburg nativehas been releasedfrom hisstabilising neckcorset . From a purely external point of view, there is hardly anything to suggest the fatal test crash in Italy in November. The 22-year-old had already undergone a minor operation to remove the massive external fixator from his head. "That was an extreme relief after twelve weeks," said the Nussdorferhappily.

Stauffer, who would have had a contract with a Czech KTM team for the 2024 MX2 World Championship, then said: "All that reminds me of that time are four scars on my head from the screws. These scars will always stay with me - two in the front, two in the back. Everything else will be 100 per cent fine again. But I still have a long way to go." Three months after the accident ,the multiple Austrianmotocrosschampion is still working hard to get back to his full fitness level. "After two weeks, I've now also been given the go-ahead to take off the neck braceduring therapy sessions."

The last visit to the neurology/neurosurgery clinic in Salzburg at the end of January was very promising: "We had various checks again and things are looking really good," reports Stauffer . "The healing process is positive and isproceeding as planned. I'm looking forward to the next steps. Messages from fans and friends on various channels have always given me motivation - thank you for that! I will now try to use this motivation topursueone goal after another "