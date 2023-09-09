Tony Cairoli vs Christophe Pourcel in Maggiora

This weekend, the Maggiora circuit will host a vintage motocross that will see a remake of the duel between Tony Cairoli and Christophe Pourcel - as a foretaste of the MXGP World Championship.

In a week's time, the GP aces will compete in the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora, and this weekend the stars of days gone by will complete a prestigious meeting on the cult track in northern Italy. As part of the Italian "Epoca" championship with historic motorbikes, there will be another duel between Tony Cairoli (37) and the Frenchman Christophe Pourcel (35), who snatched the world championship crown in the MX2 class from the Italian in the 2006 season.

One thing is certain: in Maggiora, Cairoli will once again be riding the 360cc two-stroke KTM that Shane King piloted to the 500cc World Championship title in 1996. The bike will be provided to the nine-time champion by KTM Schruf. Pourcel, for his part, will probably ride a powerful 500cc two-stroke Kawasaki from the early 1990s.

The field of top old-timers will be rounded out by riders such as the Americans Mike Brown and Doug Dubach. Brown is to compete on a 250cc two-stroke Yamaha. Dubach will pilot a 1988 Yamaha 400 F.

The veterans event will mark the ten-year anniversary at Maggiora since entrepreneur and MX fan Stefano Avandero took over the area with a brief interruption and got it going again.

The Maggiora track has existed for 60 years, but has been changed several times and has been considered a cult site at least since the legendary Motocross of Nations in 1986. In the meantime, the area is also used for mountain bike events.

At the Grand Prix next weekend, the world championship titles could be decided in Maggiora: MXGP leader Jorge Prado (GASGAS) goes into the penultimate event with a 67-point lead, while in the MX2 World Championship Andrea Adamo has a 48-point advantage over his Red Bull KTM team-mate Liam Everts.