SidecarCross IMBA-EM: Triumph of the Juniors

The starting fields are also shrinking in the races for the IMBA European Championship. Currently, teams from Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria are mainly involved. And only nine teams competed in all three events this year. It should also be noted that the IMBA calendar offered more starting opportunities for sidecars in earlier years.

The IMBA-EM still has an important function as a talent factory. Those who are among the front runners there also have good chances of scoring points in the FIM World Championship. And some teams use the European Championships as a springboard for the World Championships, which are in the limelight. This is what the three young boys of the Swiss Käser family are planning. Remo, who is just 17 years old, won the IMBA championship together with the experienced co-driver Cornelio Dörig easily ahead of compatriots Fabian Hofmann/Marius Strauss, who only crossed the finish line in front of Käser in the first run of the final in Kleinhau.

No less spectacular was the performance of Remo's cousins Nevio and Jano. The 14-year-old and his 12-year-old brother have been riding cross-country since birth and are correspondingly fast. Although they did not manage to win a race in this IMBA round, constant top placings earned the youngest in the field the bronze medal. A first step towards their self-declared goal of winning the World Championships in the not too distant future. They will soon be in good company with the French Prunier brothers and the Latvian Lielbardis twins.

Christian Hentrich/Simon Lenz were the best German team to finish fourth. After a victory at the opening race in Wohlen/CH, the result would have looked even better if the second top team of MSC Kleinhau besides Tim Prümmer/Jarno Steegmans had not fallen behind due to a retirement. At the finale on their home track, things did not go smoothly either, because the clutch had problems. For the appearance in front of their home crowd, Hentrich/Lenz missed the DM final in Gerstetten, which was held at the same time, and thus dropped from seventh to tenth place in the final without a fight.

Two mixed doubles are also worth mentioning: Nick Berger and Franziska Schneider's performances in Wohlen and Feldkirch were enough for 13th IMBA place. The duo did not compete in the final in Kleinhau for reasons of time and cost. Franzi, daughter of co-driver Christof Schneider, known to insiders from earlier times, is currently finishing her vocational training. As the second team, Klaus and daughter Lena Hürtgen achieved 30th place just by participating in the race in Kleinhau.

There is no doubt that the IMBA European Championships play an important role as a talent factory. But in the World Championships, the grapes hang considerably higher. When last year's German champions Benjamin Weiss/Patrick Schneider achieve a triple victory at the IMBA home race in Feldkirch, Austria, and finish tenth in the overall standings alone, that says a lot. For the two successful Käser teams, the dominance of the Vorarlbergers might have been helpful above all in determining their location.

On the first Sunday of October in Castelnau de Levis, France, Marvin Vanluchene/Nicolas Musset and Etienne Bax/Ondrej Cermak will decide the fight for the World Championship title.

Results Motocross-IMBA-EM Harnessed Kleinhau/D:



1st run: 1. Hofmann/Strauss (CH), VMC-Zabel. 2nd R. Käser/Dörig (CH), VMC-KTM. 3rd Bollinger/Bertschi (CH), WSP-Zabel. 4th N. Käser/J. Käser (CH), WSP-KTM. 5. Hentrich/Lenz (D) WSP-KTM. 6th Suter/J. Schlienger (CH), VMC-KTM. 7th Coen/van Roy (B), WSP-KTM. 8th B. van den Heuij/S. van den Heuij (NL), EML. 9th Winkels/Hoffmans (D), VMC-TM. 10. M. Krapohl/K. Krapohl (D), VMC-Zabel.



2nd heat: 1st R. Käser/Dörig. 2nd Hentrich/Lenz. 3rd Bolliger/Bertschi. 4th N. Käser/J. Käser. 5th Hofmann/Strauss. 6th D. Schlienger/Intelkofer (CH) WSP-Yamaha. 7th Suter/J. Schlienger. 8th B. van den Heuij/S. van den Heuij. 9th Coen/van Roy (NL). 10. M. Krapohl/K. Krapohl.



3rd heat: 1st R. Käser/Dörig. 2nd Hentrich/Lenz. 3rd Hofmann/Strauss. 4th N. Käser/J. Käser. 5th Bolliger/Bertschi. 6th Intelkofer/D. Schlienger. B. van den Heuij/S. van den Heuij. 8. Coen/van Roy. 9. M. Krapohl/K. Krapohl. 10. Winkels/Hoffmans.



IMBA European Championship standings after 9 runs: 1. R. Käser, 502 points. 2nd Hofmann 423. 3rd N. Käser 393. 4th Hentrich 387. 5th Bollinger 373.