50 years of Kawasaki KX models: special paint scheme

In 1973, Kawasaki offered motocross machines for sale for the first time under the model abbreviation that is still used today. For the anniversary, the KX250 and KX450 are available in a special paint scheme.

The 50th Anniversary Edition looks very much like the earlier KX models and the KX lettering on the radiator cowls in the long out-of-fashion colour pink makes us kneel down touched.

The number plates and fork protectors are white, and the "uni-track" lettering on the swingarm is reminiscent of the time when Kawasaki went its own way on the rear suspension with special lever kinematics that compressed the shock from above and below.

While the KX250 receives only a few modifications to the 2024 vintage, the 2024 KX450 is a new design with a new frame, plus the engine got a new cylinder head. New electronic riding aids include traction control and two selectable mappings.

Prices for the 50th Anniversary Editions available on 2024 have not yet been fixed.