Honda: New e-crosser makes racing debut in Japan

Honda presented its first competitor to the currently popular Stark Varg. At the end of October, the electric motocross bike 'CR ELECTRIC Proto' is to compete for the first time in the Japanese championship.

In 2017, Honda began developing an electric motocross motorbike. In 2019, the Japanese motorbike giant released the latest version of the e-crosser. This was created in collaboration with Mugen. Since then, the project seemed to have fallen asleep.

But recently, Honda released images of the newly developed Honda CR ELECTRIC Proto in a press release. Not content with having spent the last four years developing a motorbike in private, it is set to make its debut at a Japanese motocross race on 28 and 29 October.

"The CR ELECTRIC PROTO electric motocross motorbike will participate in the eighth round of the 'D.I.D All Japan Motocross Championship 2023' in Saitama," Honda Racing Corporation announced Instagram. "This is the first attempt to compete in the Japanese championship with an electric motorbike developed entirely by Honda. Honda HRC will receive a wildcard for this. Competing for Honda will be 2010 "Ama Pro Motocross" champion Trey Canard."

Honda thus delivered the first competitor product to the Stark Varg, out of a long line of motocross manufacturers. KTM already offers the E-Ride, which is designed for freeriding and does not compete with Stark and Honda in terms of performance.