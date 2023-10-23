CF Moto: Electric Motocrosser from China

Back in August of this year, CF Moto introduced motocross motorbikes for children. The CX-2E and CX-5E are electrically powered motocross machines for children and young people aged four to twelve. For the time being, they are only exported to Australia.

Now CF Moto shows a video with the American freestyler Ronnie Renner, who tests a motocross bike with electric drive. CF Moto does not give us any technical details. What can be seen is a motorbike reminiscent of the Stark Varg, with a conventional chassis and a unit of battery, electronic control unit and electric motor placed centrally in the engine. The final drive is conventional with a chain on the left.

The test took place on a freshly prepared track in Minnesota/USA, where CF Moto's US headquarters are located. In one shot, a handlebar fitting on the left with a hand lever can be seen. Because there is no pedal on either the right or left footrest, this is probably the hand-lever operated rear brake.

CF Moto is headquartered in Hangzhou near Shanghai on the China Sea and has been in partnership with KTM since 2018. Now, a month ago, CF Moto and Yamaha announced a collaboration. So CF Moto has two partner companies that already have experience with electric motorbikes, but this is pure speculation on our part. It is also possible that CF Moto will push this project independently - and later put KTM or Yamaha on the fairing?