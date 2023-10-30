Honda's E-Motocross prototype debuted in Japan

The eighth round of the Japanese Motocross Championship in Saitama was chosen as the occasion for the premiere. Trey Canard showed strong speed from the start on a partly wet track. The US rider took second place in qualifying, and in the qualifying race Canard finished in 5th position on Saturday. In the races he took the holeshot twice, but only finished once due to crashes, when he was second.

"It's not a difference like between two-strokes and four-strokes. You can't compare the bikes either, they are not similar enough for that," Canard described his impressions. "I don't know if it's the fear that the e-crossers will replace the petrol bikes. But for me they are two different categories. The first time I sat on the bike, it put a big grin on my face. I've tested a lot of bikes and that hasn't happened very often. It was cool - that was my first reaction. It's slowly becoming a racing machine. Anyway, I had a lot of fun on the bike."