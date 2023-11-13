Eggendorf: Last off-road event in Austria in 2023

After last year's successful première, the Wr.Neustadt ZV once again invited riders to the off-road scene's 2023 Kehraus. It was time for crossers, supermoto riders and enduro riders to step on the gas for three hours.

The former speedway track near Wr.Neustadt was extended with a generous off-road section and offered space for 34 teams to let off steam. The teams consisted of two drivers and set off on their journey at 12.40 pm, which was accompanied by clouds but good weather for the time of year.

The fast crosser trio of Pölzleitner, Neurauter and Schruf, who had already set the pace in training, also came out on top in the race. But by a narrow margin. After 180 minutes of racing, the König/Cerwenka duo crossed the finish line just two laps behind. And it was also close behind them. The Czech flat track champions Krajcovic and Ondrej Svedik (the current world champions) finished in third place, also just one lap behind.

Markus Jell, who is known to be fast not only in ice speedway, led his colleagues Osendorfer and Bauer, who were competing under the banner of the Inn-Isar Racing Team, to 5th place on the day, narrowly beaten by the Austrian crew Schruf/Eigner, who had been joined by Finnish flat track ace Lasse Kurvinen.

Result

1st Pölzleitner / Neurauter / Schruf 161 laps.

2nd König / Cerwenka 159 laps.

3rd Krajcovic / Svedik 158 laps.

4th Schruf / Eigner / Kurvinen 157 laps.

5. Jell /Osendorfer /Bauer 156 rd.

6th Eder / Moser 156 rd.