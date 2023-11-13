Tony Cairoli (38): First official Ducati appearance

Motocross icon Antonio "Tony" Cairoli made his first appearance in the colours of his new employer Ducati last weekend at the EICMA motorbike show in Milan.

The EICMA brought numerous highlights and many appearances by stars of the two-wheeler scene. One of them was motocross icon Antonio Cairoli, who surprisingly switched from KTM to Ducati as manager and ambassador at the end of October.

The 38-year-old has already visited the Borgo Panigale factory halls, tried out the MX racer and had his photo taken there. However, he has not yet been seen in Ducati colours outside the hallowed halls near Bologna. He made his debut at the motorbike show in Milan at the weekend.

At the Ducati stand on Sunday, Cairoli attracted crowds of people and enthusiastic fans. Cairoli was patiently available for autograph requests and selfies. It is not yet known when the nine-time motocross world champion will complete the first official off-road tests with the Ducati motocross machine and when he will be allowed to talk about it. His mate and compatriot Alessandro Lupino has been hired as the permanent MX test rider.

This was not Cairoli's only appearance in Milan. The Sicilian-born rider had a busy schedule and also visited other partners and sponsors. There was a lot going on around Cairoli at helmet manufacturer Airoh and MX clothing brand Thor. Cairoli also appeared on stage with his own leisure fashion line RACR and handed out signed TC222 baseball caps to the enthusiastic crowd.