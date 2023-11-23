WP Suspension: Black Friday offer

For a few days, WP Suspension is offering the opportunity to upgrade the standard forks of MX models from KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS with the XACT PRO 6500 cartridge kit.

Installing the XACT PRO 6500 cartridge from WP-Suspension in the original fork should improve steering precision. Because the damper cartridge is pressurised, the damper oil does not foam up, which prevents damping loss under high loads and on fast successive waves and edges. In addition, the Cartridge Kit XACT PRO 6500 offers a wide adjustment range so that every rider can find the right setting for every route.

The Cartridge Kit XACT PRO 6500 fits into the original forks of the MX models from KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS from model years 2021 to '24 without modifications. The Black Friday offer includes the cartridge kit, its installation and a customised set-up with a suitable spring, tailored to the weight and riding level of the buyer.

WP is not giving a price for this limited-time offer and refers to its authorised dealers. Anyone interested in this offer must contact an authorised WP dealer by 2 December 2023.