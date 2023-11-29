New Triumph TF 250-X: Equipment and prices

Triumph has published details of its new motocross motorbike, the TF 250-X. The manufacturer emphasises the range. The motorbike should be suitable for every riding level.

The press release explains the concept of the TF 250-X: "Triumph's new four-stroke bike has been developed from scratch in collaboration with top racers such as Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes. The drive and the aluminium chassis are compact and lightweight."

Triumph Product Manager Steve Sargent praises the project: "We are bringing a new motorbike to the motocross world and delivering a convincing performance. To achieve this, we are focussing on delivering a package for every level of rider, from champion to amateur. The bike is one hundred per cent a Triumph motorbike, designed and manufactured by our world-leading chassis and engine development teams. They have had the expert support of our racers. We started with a blank sheet of paper and developed a completely new design, including a new engine, new chassis and new electronics."

The four-stroke single-cylinder engine of the TF 250-X is compact and lightweight. The engine has forged aluminium pistons and titanium valves and features DLC (diamond like carbon) coatings with very low friction. In addition, there are very light magnesium covers and an Exedy Belleville clutch.

The engine management system enables numerous tuning options, which are supplemented by the optional MX Tune Pro app. This enables the rider to change the engine mappings. There is also a real-time engine sensor dashboard and a programmable engine management system for live diagnostics.

The aluminium chassis has a very strong and lightweight centertube frame with two beams, which has been designed for an optimum balance of performance, weight and flexibility. The overall weight of the TF 250-X sets a new benchmark for power-to-weight ratio in this category. In addition, the chassis offers a high degree of tunability to suit a wide range of riders and riding styles.

The new TF 250-X is equipped with high-quality components throughout. These include the KYB suspension with 48 mm AOS suspension fork, forged and milled triple clamps made of 7075 T6 aluminium and a central shock absorber with mechanical spring and reservoir, adjustable in compression (high and low speed) and rebound damping.

The Brembo brake system has a 2-piston floating calliper with 24 mm pistons at the front, a single floating calliper with 26 mm pistons at the rear and Galfer brake discs with 260 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear. DirtStar 7000 Series aluminium rims and milled aluminium hubs were also installed. The motorbikes are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tyres. A Pro-Taper ACF handlebar and ODI half-waffle lock-on grips complete the set-up.

In addition to the standard equipment, Triumph has developed a range of accessories in collaboration with the major accessory manufacturers to further enhance performance.

These accessories include:

- Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system

- XTrig hole shot device

- Athena LC-GPA launch control module

- MX Tune Pro Wi-Fi module

- Performance Gripper seat and seat cover

- Bodywork kits

Triumph motocross dealers also offer a new clothing line developed in co-operation with Alpinestars. The range includes motocross and enduro boots as well as racing clothing.

From spring 2024, new Triumph motocross and enduro support dealerships will open in Europe, Australia and the USA, 300 of them by the end of 2024. These will be specialised off-road centres offering sales, service, spare parts, clothing and race support.

This network is supported by a 24/7 supply system for spare parts and accessories. At the heart of the system is a new electronic parts and accessories catalogue, which can be accessed via the Triumph website. The system has been optimised for mobile devices, allowing riders to search for parts and place orders while on the track.

Ricky Carmichael is delighted with the new motorbike: "The TF 250-X is an incredible bike and exactly the bike we wanted to build. When you talk about the chassis, the drivetrain and the components, it's the best of everything you could wish for. Whether you're a professional rider or an amateur, you won't be disappointed. I love this bike and it was an honour to be involved in a project with such a prestigious brand." The team will enter the racing world with two of Triumph's brand new 250cc 4-stroke bikes in the 2024 MX2 class, supported by sponsor Monster Energy.

Triumph Team Manager Vincent Bereni leads a team of experienced technicians focused on taking Triumph to the top in off-road racing. Clément Desalle, who supports the team as a test rider, is a very experienced racer. One of the most consistent riders in the series, he has finished runner-up three times, third in the world championship three times and fourth twice. In his career, he has stood at the top of the podium 23 times. The US works team is led by the experienced duo of Bobby Hewitt and team manager Steve Westfall.

The new Triumph will be available in Germany for 10,895 euros(plus delivery costs). In Austria, the bike will be available for 11,195 euros(incl. ancillary costs and NOVA). The TF 250-X can be ordered immediately from Triumph motocross dealers. The motorbikes will be delivered from spring 2024.*)

*) Data without guarantee