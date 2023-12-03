Motocross bike from Ducati: Tony Cairoli is now testing

Icon Antonio Cairoli and his mate Alessandro Lupino completed the first major motocross test together in Sicily for the eagerly awaited Ducati project.

While the motocross stars are enjoying their winter break, the new Ducati motocross project is picking up speed. Over the past few days, the MX motorbike, which is still being kept under wraps, has been tested on a specially rented and shielded track in the best conditions in Sicily.

Ducati consultant Martino Bianchi and sports director Paolo Ciabatti, who was visibly proud, were also present. The effort was huge, tyre supplier Pirelli brought a pack of technicians to the track - plus a considerable number of Ducati engineers. The presence of Ciabatti underlined the importance of the project in Borgo Panigale.

Also on site in Sicily was a sizeable delegation from the official racing service of the Japanese suspension manufacturer Showa, a brand from the Honda Group. Cairoli and Lupino were very satisfied. Above all, the atmosphere in the Italian national team was excellent, as Lupino emphasised.

Nine-time world champion and superstar Cairoli naturally knows what fans around the world have been waiting for. He therefore announced the upcoming presentation of the motorbike with a few vague statements. "It's been a very good few days of testing. I can't wait to present the results to you."

According to the latest information, it is conceivable that the Ducati bike with test rider Lupino will already be seen on the race track as part of the open Italian Championship from the beginning of February.