Sigi Zachmann seriously injured in an accident

Former motocross and supermoto rider Sigi Zachmann, whose charismatic personality has enriched the Swiss motorbike scene for 40 years, suffered a serious accident.

After a crash while enduro riding in Portugal, Sigi Zachmann remains paraplegic. After initial treatment in Portugal, Zachmann was flown to the Swiss Paraplegic Centre in Nottwil. He receives the best possible care at this specialised clinic.

In his younger years, Zachmann was one of the fastest motocross riders in Switzerland for ten years and also became Swiss champion once. He then switched to Supermoto, where he was runner-up in the Prestige Swiss Championship in 2000. He ended his career as a rider in 2004.

While still in motocross, he set up a motorbike business, Motoshop Zachmann, which is now a motorbike and bicycle shop with 13 employees. Zachmann also found time to train as a coach, coach Swiss motocross riders and run a motocross school himself.

In addition to his activities, Zachmann is respected and popular in the Swiss motorbike scene for his in-depth expertise and winning manner. We wish him and his family much strength in these difficult days.