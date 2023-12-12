KTM Factory Editions 2024: X-rayed riders

With the Connectivity Unit Offroad, KTM is introducing a system for recording and analysing data on the Factory Edition motocross bikes that reveals everything.

After the 2024 motocross models, KTM is now offering the 250SX-F and 450 SX-F as a Factory Edition for the discerning rider who wants the best, upgraded with premium components. Titanium rear silencer from Akrapovic, carbon-reinforced engine and brake disc guard, clutch cover from Hinson, ribbed seat, CNC-milled triple clamps with rubber-mounted handlebars, frame guard and tank spoiler in factory design characterise the Factory Edition.

As in previous years, the Factory Edition frame is coloured orange, but this year the differences are greater. Compared to the 2024 series chassis, different wall thicknesses and cut-outs increase flexibility and reduce weight at the same time. In addition, the bellcranks to the shock absorber have been fitted with new, low-friction seals and the fastening screw is thinner and lighter. On the engine side, in addition to the Akrapovic exhaust, a perforated airbox cover and a stiffer intake snorkel increase engine performance.

The biggest step, however, is the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad, or CUO for short, consisting of a data unit mounted behind the front number plate on the right fork leg and the GPS unit on the redesigned front mudguard. That's just the visible hardware, the software from KTM partner LitPro is just as important.

The CUO opens up a huge field of motorbike tuning, data collection and analysis. COU enables the adjustment of traction control, engine braking torque, throttle response and launch control. A quickshifter can also be installed.

In addition to the individual settings, preconfigured settings for sand, gravel, compact surfaces and dry or wet tracks can also be activated. The system makes recommendations for setting the suspension elements based on the data entered on rider weight and level, track conditions and weather.

Thanks to the partnership with data analysis specialist LitPro, the possibilities of the CUO can be extensively expanded with the KTMconnect app and the RIDER analysis tool, which is available for a fee (70 euros per year, depending on the country). Each lap can be recorded and displayed at any point along the route:

-speed at every point on the route

-top speed and average speed

-acceleration and braking points

-Gear engaged

-Engine speed

-throttle position

-Traction control intervention

-Pulse of the driver

-acceleration, braking and centrifugal forces

-Jump distance

-cooling water temperature

-selected mapping

The combination of CUO and RIDER opens up previously unthinkable possibilities for analysing the ideal line, but also for revealing a driver's strengths and weaknesses. The effects of changing suspension settings can also be analysed.

Road racers and dedicated hobby track riders have been familiar withsimilar tools for several years. Now KTM is offering a customised analysis tool to dedicated motocross riders. Experience has shown that it takes determined commitment to utilise the wide range of possibilities profitably. However, those who manage to do this will reach their goal faster than those who simply go round a bit and rely on their instincts. Another disadvantage: it's the end of all excuses. Everything the rider does is recorded.

The KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition costs 12,799 euros in Germany (Switzerland Fr. 12,190, Austria 13,249 euros). The price of the 250SX-F Factory Edition and the delivery dates have not yet been finalised.