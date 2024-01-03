Classic Motocross calendar of the ECMX Cup is set

The ECMX Classic Cup has established itself as a European classic motocross series and is being organised this year by the European Classic Motorsport Organisation ECMO. 3 events are planned this year.

Classic events are becoming increasingly popular: the unmistakable sound of the legendary BSA four-strokes and CZ two-strokes combined with the smell of castor oil give the events an unmistakable ambience. In addition, the classic events also offer a journey through the technical history of motocross sport. Chassis technology (twinshock vs. progressive monoshock), engine technology (4-stroke vs. 2-stroke) and many other technical evolutionary stages can be marvelled at in real use on the motocross track and in the paddock. At classic events, you can meet the heroes of days gone by. Originals and replicas of cross legends such as Jaroslav Falta can be admired.

In September 2023, the General Assembly of the European Classic Motorsport Organisation (ECMO) took place in Lugnorre, Switzerland. Representatives from England, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Austria, France, Italy and Scotland discussed the future of classic motocross in Europe.

The commitment of Harald Mühlig, who launched the Classic ECMX Cup in recent years, was emphasised by name. SPEEDWEEK.com has reported on these events in detail. This year, the Classic ECMX Cup will take place under the umbrella of the ECMO for the first time. The following dates have been announced for this year

ECMX Cup 2024:

25. 05. 2024 - Sverepec (Slovakia)

15. 06. 2024 - Schwanenstadt (Austria)

27. 07. 2024 - Culitzsch (Germany)

14. 09. 2024 - Sedlcany (Czech Republic), Classic Motocross des Nations

Further information and details of the invitations to tender can be found on the ECMO website.

Impressions of the Classic Motocross des Nations 2023: