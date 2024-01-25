Team De Carli: 30 years of success

The De Carli family motocross team is celebrating its 30th anniversary these days. After his active career, patron Claudio De Carli started the racing team in January 1994, which today competes in the MXGP and MX2 World Championships as Team Red Bull-GASGAS. A few years later, De Carli signed the young Antonio Cairoli, who would go on to win nine world championship titles. Since the 2010 season, the De Carli team has been in continuous co-operation with the Pierer Group (KTM, GASGAS).

The anniversary celebration took place on Wednesday at the Malagrotta cross-country track, which is also one of the team's favourite training tracks. A special stage was set up there for the celebration, and the guest list was also high-calibre. First and foremost Antonio "Tony" Cairoli, who won all nine of his world championship titles for the De Carli team and now works for the Ducati motocross project.

As a highlight, a glass box was brought onto the stage for team headmaster Claudio De Carli, in which Cairoli's very first world championship helmet from 2005 and the last one from the 2017 season were draped.Cairoli had also signed the glass cube with the emotional motto "Un team di successo batte con un solo cuore" ("A successful team beats with one heart") - this was also intended to emphasise the family spirit of the squad.

In addition to "TC222" Cairoli, three-time 125cc world champion Alessio "Chicco" Chiodi was also on stage, as was Claudio Federici. Chiodi won two of his three world championship crowns with the De Carli team, and the stars, fans and friends celebrated with cake and prosecco in the truck's awning in Malagrotta. And Cairoli's son Chase posed with the stars for photos with his father and the legends.

In the meantime, De Carli's son Davide has taken over the day-to-day business. The Red Bull GASGAS team also has German rider Simon Längenfelder under contract, who should be one of the title contenders in the MX2 class in 2024. In addition to Längenfelder's bike, the motorbike of MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado JorgePrado was also ondisplay in the tent.