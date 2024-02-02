Riola Sardo: The first yardstick for the world championship drivers

The open Italian Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend in Riola Sardo on Sardinia with a very strong field of participants.

The 2024 motocross season kicks off on Sunday with the Italian Open Championship meeting in Riola Sardo on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The meeting in the deep sand has an extremely well-staffed starting field. One reason for this is the fact that Riola will be a stop on the World Championship calendar on 7 April.

The list of stars is headed by MXGP runner-up Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Honda). They will be joined by France's Yamaha MXGP factory rider Maxime Renaux and Dutch rider Glenn Coldenhoff on his debut with the 450cc factory Fantic and Ben Watson on the factory Beta bike.

Gajser's team-mate Ruben Fernandez will also start in Riola. It will be interesting to see how Belgium's sand specialist and MXGP newcomer Jago Geerts performs on the second factory Yamaha. The same applies to Dutch rider Roan van den Moosdijk on the second 450 Fantic.

The favourites in the MX2 class are world champion Andrea Adamo and the German Simon Längenfelder on the Red Bull GASGAS of the De Carli team. Längenfelder's new team-mate Marc-Antoine Rossi will also roll up to the starting gate in Riola.

The German Max Spies (KTM) will also be present in Sardinia to complete an initial form check. The Dutch MX siblings Lotte and Jayson van Drunen, the children of former Sarholz Honda rider Marcel van Drunen, have also signed up.