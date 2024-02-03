Triumph in motocross sport: the next premiere

While many motocross riders will be back at the starting gate in Sardinia for the first time this weekend, the opening round of the Spanish Championship in Talavera de la Reina will also be highly interesting.

In addition to the opening round of the Italian Open Championship in Riola Sardo, Spain's MX series also kicks off this weekend. The newly formed Nestaan-Husqvarna works team will be at the start on the former Grand Prix circuit of Talavera de le Reina, the home town of Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista.

Italian Mattia Guadagnini will make his racing debut there on the 450cc Husky. He will be joined by the two fast Benelux MX2 riders Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf. The first appearance of the new Triumph MX2 works squad will also be extremely exciting in Talavera. The Danish rider Mikkel Haarup and the South African Camden McLellan have been hired as riders for TF 250-X. Former Belgian MXGP star Clement Desalle has been the test rider since last year.

Unlike the series in Italy, the international Spanish championship runs throughout the year and comprises seven meetings. The next stop is the new circuit in Jorge Prado's home town of Lugo at the end of February. The finale will then take place in mid-October on the former GP track in Bellpuig.

Triumph will also make its debut in the US Supercross series this weekend in the US East Coast Championship in Detroit. Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry, the son of former Kawasaki works rider Tim Ferry, will be the riders there. Joe Savatgy will also be riding a 250cc Triumph in the US Outdoor Championship.