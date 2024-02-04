Triumph: Baptism of fire of the TF 250-X passed

Triumph made the long-awaited racing debut of the new TF 250-X cross bike both in the USA and in Europe this weekend and did surprisingly well straight away.

The much-discussed and long-awaited debut of the TF 250-X from British motorbike manufacturer Triumph was surprisingly successful. Jalek Swoll showed at the season opener of the US Lites East Coast Championships in Detroit that he is competitive with the new bike. After a mediocre start, he fought his way up from midfield to 6th place in the 250cc final. Swoll's young team-mate Evan Ferry showed that it is possible to get off to a good start on the new bike when he took the holeshot in Last Chance Qualifying from a supposedly poor starting position and won the race. Ferry was involved in the start crash in the final, hit his head against the track barrier and unfortunately had to retire from the race afterwards.

The fact that the TF 250-X works well was no great surprise, as riders such as Ricky Carmichael in the USA and Clement Desalle in Europe were involved in the development work. But tests are not races.

The season opener in Detroit was not the only baptism of fire. Triumph also wants to take part in the MX2 Motocross World Championship this year with Mikkel Haarup and Camden Mc Lellan and today, Sunday, the Spanish Motocross Championship kicked off on the former World Championship circuit in Talavera. Some of the world championship protagonists were also there. The Nestaan Husqvarna works team, for example, used the race to prepare for the season.

In both MX2 races, both Triumph works riders were in the leading group. At the end of the races, they were around 30 and 20 seconds behind the winnerLucasCoenen from the Husqvarna works team. Now it remains to be seen how the world championship riders will fare against stronger competition.

One thing remains to be said: Triumph has passed its baptism of fire on both sides of the Atlantic. Swoll was competitive in the strong US Supercross field and the two world championship protagonists also showed good and consistent performances with the new bike in Spain. Triumph has arrived in off-road sport and will definitely enrich the scene.