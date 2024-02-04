Tim Gajser (Honda) dominates in Riola Sardo

With an impressive performance, Slovenian HRC factory rider Tim Gajser won the MXGP pre-season race in Riola Sardo on Sardinia ahead of Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) and Romain Febvre (Kawasaki).

The first pre-season race took place on the world championship circuit of Riola Sardo in Sardinia as part of the open Italian motocross championships. Kawasaki works rider Romain Febvre took the holeshot in the first race ahead of Fantic rider Glenn Coldenhoff and Tim Gajser (Honda).

Gajser immediately took the initiative and quickly overtook Coldenhoff and Febvre to then control the race from the front. Febvre was able to follow the Slovenian leader in P2, but in the end Gajser won with a lead of 4.5 seconds ahead of Febvre, Renaux, Geerts and Fernandez.

Glenn Coldenhoff took the holeshot for the second race. Once again, Tim Gajser did not hesitate for long, took the lead and pulled away. Gajser won the second race with a lead of more than half a minute ahead of Renaux, Coldenhoff, Febvre, Fernandez and Geerts.

The two German Kosak KTM riders Tom Koch and Maximilian Spies finished the race in 11th and 12th place.

The 3rd round of the Motocross World Championship will also take place in Riola Sardo on 7 April.

Results International Italian Championship Riola, MX1:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 1-1

2nd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 3-2

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 2-4

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Fantic, 6-3

5th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 4-6

6th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-5

7th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 7-8

8th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, 11-7

9th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 9-9

10th Ivo Monticello (I), Beta, 8-11

11th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 13-10

12. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 12-12