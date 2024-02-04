Ferruccio Zanchi wins in Riola: Perfect HRC debut

With a 4-1 result, HRC newcomer Ferruccio Zanchi won the opening round of the international Italian motocross championships in the MX2 class ahead of German GASGAS works rider Simon Längenfelder.

HRC newcomer Ferruccio Zanchi could not have given a better recommendation at the first MX2 pre-season race in Riola Sardo. The Italian won the opening round of the international Italian championships with a 4-1 result.

However, the first race was won by GASGAS works rider Simon Längenfelder, who was in good form. World champion Andrea Adamo(KTM) took the holeshot, but Längenfelder beat Oliver and then Adamo to win the first race by a large margin of 22.4 seconds ahead of Adamo, Oliver and Zanchi. Zanchi had to fight his way through the field to P4 after an unsuccessful start.

After the start of the second race, there was a collision in which Längenfelder and Adamo were also involved. Prugnieres led the race ahead of Oliver and Zanchi. After the Spaniard took the lead, Zanchi was able to close the gap, take the lead and win the second race.

After his crash, Längenfelder had to roll up the entire field from behind and finished in P4, while Adamo 's race was already over after the crash. In the end, Zanchi and Längenfelder were tied on 43 points. Zanchi 's better result in the second race was decisive for his victory on the day.

Results International Italian Championship Riola, MX2:

1st Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 4-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-2

4th Quentin Prugnieres (F), Kawasaki, 5-3

5. Hakon Fredriksen(NOR), KTM, 6-5

6th Valerio Lata, (I), GASGAS, 11-6

7th Julius Mikula(CZ), KTM, 10-7

8th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 2-DNF