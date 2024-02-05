Vincent Bereni: "It was a great day for Triumph"

"So much work has been put into this project over many, many months and it's very special to be racing again," said Triumph Team Manager Vincent Bereni after the first pre-season race in Talavera, Spain, where both Triumph factory riders finished on the podium behind winner Lucas Coenen(Husqvarna). Bereni acted as 'technical manager' in the former KRT works team from 2014. He is also likely to have arranged the deal with Clement Desalle as a Triumph test rider, as the Belgian was under contract as a Kawasaki works rider until the end of his career in 2020. Bereni is now facing a new challenge with Triumph: "I think we can say that this was a great day for us and our new bike."

The riders came out of the starting gate well at both the US Supercross in Detroit and in Riola. "We can take a lot of positives from this and taking part in this pre-season event helps us to assess where we are overall. Mikkel had three great starts and fought hard in all the races. Camden Mc Lellan struggled a bit from the start, so we still have some work to do there. This weekend was all about racing, learning and improving processes. I'm glad we managed to do that. Now we get back to work and look forward to racing again in France in a fortnight' time."

Triumph's next European appearance will take place on 18 February in Sommières (France).

Ian Kimber is Head of Triumph Motorcycles' off-road programme: "Mikkel and Camden have shown how comfortable they are on the bike and how quickly they have got used to it, allowing them to hit race pace straight away and fight for podiums. It was a really promising start in Spain and forms a good basis for the preparation of the season."

Despite all the euphoria in the team about the result, it must also be noted that Lucas Coenen won the first race with a lead of 31 seconds and the second race with a lead of 18 seconds and that there were hardly any other high-calibre riders from the MX2 World Championship at the start in Spain. In this respect, P6 for Jalek Swoll in Detroit is much more meaningful than the pre-season race in Europe. But Swoll also benefited in Detroit from the retirements of big names who had already disintegrated at the start: Deegan, Vialle, McAdooand Hammaker are among the narrow circle of favourites and no longer played a role in this race after their crash at the start. Realistically, Triumph could finish in the top 10 in the USA, but even that is more than respectable for a newcomer.