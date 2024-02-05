Todd Kellett (Yamaha) wins Le Touquet beach race

The legendary beach race in Le Touquet was once again dominated by the motocross sand specialists this year. British rider Todd Kellett (Yamaha) won ahead of the two Honda riders Cyril Genot and Lars van Berkel.

Last year's winner Todd Kellett, who can already look back on various appearances in the Motocross World Championship, once again dominated the legendary beach race in Le Touquet in front of a huge crowd of spectators.

In the deep, fine sand, the Briton won by more than two minutes ahead of other motocross specialists such as Cyril Genot from Belgium and Lars van Berkel from the Netherlands. MXGP starter Brian Bogers finished fourth, nine minutes behind. Reigning motocross junior world champion Mathis Valin from France won the junior class race.

Result Le Touquet 2024:

1st Todd Kellett (GB), Yamaha

2nd Cyril Genot (B), Honda

3rd Lars van Berkel Honda

Result Le Touquet 2024, Juniors:

1st Mathis Valin (F), Kawasaki

2nd Damien Knuiman (NL), GASGAS

3rd Paolo Maschio (F), Kawasaki