Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS): "First race was mega"

The deep sand of Riola Sardo was a real yardstick for the start of the 2024 motocross season - and Simon Längenfelder's performance gives hope for more, even if a crash at the start prevented him from winning the day.

"The first race was mega," said a delighted Simon Längenfelder, who presented himself in remarkably good early form at the first pre-season race in Riola (Sardinia) five weeks before the world championship opener: After taking pole position, the GASGAS works rider dominated Race 1 with a 22.4-second lead over world champion Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM).

"I was third after the start, I overtook the first two riders on the first few laps and was then able to ride through really well," Längenfelder explained at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It was good for the first race, but I think everything still needs to be a bit smoother. But that's always the case, the first race is always one of the most difficult."

After a crash in the first corner, the task in the second race also proved difficult. "Unfortunately, I had a crash at the start of the second race. It took me a really long time to get back up because the bikes were wedged together. My handlebars were crooked and I went straight into the pitlane to straighten them out a bit. After that I rode really well, I didn't think I'd get that far forward. The top three were already gone, I didn't even see them. Nevertheless, I learnt a lot this weekend."

With positions 1 and 4, the 19-year-old German finished in second place in the daily classification of the first stop of the "Internazionali d'Italia", level on points with the winner Ferruccio Zanchi (HRC). Even more important, however, is that the speed is right and that some things were obviously done right in the winter.

"The winter was really nice," confirmed Längenfelder. "Because Jorge [Prado] was in America, you didn't have the other rider to see whether you had the right speed or not. But I've been with the team a bit longer now and I thought it was a pretty good fit - and yes, you could see that it wasn't that bad," smiled Simon, reserved but confident.

There is also an MX2 rookie in the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team, Marc-Antoine Rossi, but he was absent in Riola. "He hurt himself a bit, but I think he'll be back soon. Otherwise, I trained with him all winter and it was really cool."

"We trained a lot and spent another week here in Sardinia. It was a bit different to previous years, but I really enjoyed it. We were in Belgium in December and then spent the whole of January at our base in Rome. We came here a week before the race in Riola, did the photo shoot and a few more training sessions - and now it's back home," said Längenfelder, referring to his adopted home in Italy.

The second and final stage of the Italian Open Championship is scheduled for next weekend in Mantua. Another opportunity for Längenfelder to get in the mood for the world championship season in race trim. "So far we've only planned Mantua and then Argentina," said Simon about his further plans.

The World Championship season starts on 9 and 10 March in Villa La Angostura in Patagonia and the young German, who finished third in the 2023 World Championship, is one of the favourites for the MX2 crown, and not just since his convincing performance in the sand of Sardinia, after being temporarily slowed down by an arm injury last year.

The first goal for the 2024 season is therefore to get through the year in good health. "Yes, that's the most important thing. You saw last year how quickly you can get injured. You always have to be careful. The most important thing is to get through it healthy, keep learning and keep going. Of course, you always hope that the final result will be well ahead, but you can see that at the end of the year," added Simon Längenfelder.

Results International Italian Championship Riola, MX2:

1st Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 4-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-2

4th Quentin Prugnieres (F), Kawasaki, 5-3

5. Hakon Fredriksen(NOR), KTM, 6-5

6th Valerio Lata, (I), GASGAS, 11-6

7th Julius Mikula(CZ), KTM, 10-7

8th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 2-DNF