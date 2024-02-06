The number 72 has a very special meaning for the Everts dynasty. On 6 February, four-time motocross world champion Harry Everts celebrates his 72nd birthday. Harry Everts is still part of the motocross scene.

Today, 6 February, four-time motocross world champion Harry Everts turns 72. A 72nd birthday is not normally celebrated as a special anniversary, but the Everts family does, because 72 has become the trademark of the Everts dynasty. Harry's son Stefan was born in 1972. Stefan chose 72 as his career number. With 10 world championship titles, he became the most successful motocross rider in the history of the sport.

In 2023, Harry's grandson Liam celebrated his first Grand Prix victory in the MX2 World Championship at the German Grand Prix in Talkessel. When I asked him in the press conference whether he would take off the 72 and wear the number one instead if he won the World Championship title, he replied without hesitation: "That's never an option for me. The number 72 is something very special for me and our family."

Harry Everts was not only a four-time world champion, but also made a name for himself as a coach after his active career. For example, he also looked after the current MXGP champion Jorge Prado.

Today, the focus is on his grandson Liam. Grandad can still teach the boy a lot. Even at over 70, he has not managed to give up riding completely.

In the paddock, Harry was and still is a cheerful character who always has a sympathetic ear for his many fans. And so we hope that Harry Everts will remain active in the motocross scene for many years to come. Congratulations to Harry Everts on his 72nd birthday!

