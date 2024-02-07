Winner Tim Gajser (Honda): "Still had arm cramps"

Slovenian HRC works rider Tim Gajser dominated the first pre-season race of the year in the sand of Riola Sardo, but the race was no walk in the park for him either. He suffered from arm cramps in the first run.

"It's always nice to take victory on the day," explained Slovenian HRC works rider Tim Gajser afterhisdouble victoryat thepre-seasonrace in Riola Sardo on Sardinia.

Nevertheless, Gajser is keeping his head down with regard to the season: "Of course Iknowthat the MXGP World Championship will be very long. These racesare primarily about getting the season off to the best possible start."

The first MXGP race at Riola Sardo was characterised by the duel between Gajser and Febvre. "That was afiercebattle,"said Gajser. "The problem was that I got arm cramps, but I was still able todefendthe lead."

Glenn Coldenhoff(Fantic) took the holeshot for thesecondrun. After a fewlaps, Gajser was able to close the gap and overtake Coldenhoff. "It got much easierafter that," explained the Slovenian. "I foundmyrhythm and was able to set consistent lap times."

Gajser was not only delighted withhis ownvictory, but also with the success of 17-year-old Ferruccio Zanchi, whowonthe overall standings in the MX2 class as a rookie with a4-1 result. "It was great to see Ferruccio take this victory," explained Gajser.

Results International ItalianChampionship Riola, MX1:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 1-1

2nd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 3-2

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 2-4

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Fantic, 6-3

5th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 4-6

6th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-5

7th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 7-8

8th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, 11-7

9th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 9-9

10th Ivo Monticello (I), Beta, 8-11

11th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 13-10

12. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 12-12

Results International ItalianChampionship Riola, MX2:

1st Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 4-1

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1-4

3rd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-2

4th Quentin Prugnieres (F), Kawasaki, 5-3

5. Hakon Fredriksen(NOR), KTM, 6-5

6th Valerio Lata, (I), GASGAS, 11-6

7th Julius Mikula(CZ), KTM, 10-7

8th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 2-DNF