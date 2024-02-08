More World Championship teams at the start in Mantova

The second round of the open Italian motocross championships will take place in Mantova, Italy, next weekend, which other world championship teams will use to prepare for the season.

The second round of the open Italian motocross championships will take place in Mantova, Italy, next weekend. It will be Swiss rider Jeremy Seewer's first race as a Kawasaki factory rider. Kevin Brumann will complete his first race for Team Sixty Seven Husqvarna. Dutch Fantic works rider Roan van de Moosdijk and Italian Alberto Forato will also be making their racing debuts this year.

Several German riders will also be competing in Mantova: In addition to the two Kosak KTM riders Maximilian Spies and Tom Koch, Cato Nickel(WZ Racing KTM) has also signed up for the MX1 class. Sixty Seven Husqvarna rider Mark Scheu is also on the entry list for Mantova.

The clear favourite in the MX1 class is HRC works rider Tim Gajser, who won both races in Riola Sardo.

In the MX2 class, 57 riders have registered. The entire MX2 KTM factory team will be competing in Mantova: Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts, and Sacha Coenen are on the entry list. HRC newcomer Ferruccio Zanchi won the daily classification of the MX2 class in Riola Sardo. He will also start in Mantova. Husqvarna works rider Lucas Coenen won last week in Spain. The Triumph works team will not be present in Mantova. The Brits will start again on 18 February in Sommières (France).

Jan Krug(Sixty Seven Husqvarna) and Kosak KTM rider Valentin Kees will be competing in the MX2 class from Germany. Interesting fact: The talented Dutch rider Lotte van Drunen(Yamaha), who otherwise competes in the Women's World Championship, will once again face the male MX2 competition in Mantova, having already achieved P24 in the first round in Riola.