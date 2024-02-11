Antonio Cairoli: Ducati racing possible

Antonio Cairoli, who is involved in the Ducati development programme, did not rule out future races on the new Ducati during the Italian International Championships in Mantova.

The Ducati MX team was also present at the second round of the Italian International Championships in Mantova. Antonio Cairoli explained that although there are no concrete plans for his involvement on the new Ducati as yet, the Sicilian has not ruled out racing later in the season !

Cairoli and Lupino tested the new bike in the run-up to the Italian championships. Alessandro Lupuno is due to take part in selected races in the series this year.

Davide Perni, Project Manager at Ducati MX, added: "We are still at the beginning of development and still have a lot to do. First of all, we have to complete further tests and still have a few weeks of hard work ahead of us."