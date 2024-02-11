Liam Everts (KTM) wins in Mantova

With a 1-2 result, Red Bull KTM factory rider Liam Everts won the MX2 pre-season race in Mantova, Italy, in wet conditions. The Belgian took the holeshot in the first race, pulled away at the front and won the first race by 13 seconds ahead of another strong HRC newcomer Ferruccio Zanchi and Oriol Oliver(WZ Racing KTM). Italian MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo was battling for second place before colliding with Zanchi, crashing and dropping back to fourth.

German GASGAS works rider Simon Langenfelder crashed at the start but was able to move up to sixth place in the race.

MX2 world champion Adamo took the holeshot in the second race, while Langenfelder crashed again in the first corner. After Adamo slipped up, Lata initially took the lead. Liam Everts then took the lead halfway through the race, but a collision with a lapped rider led to a crash, allowing Adamo to take the race win after a final spurt. Längenfelder moved up from the back of the field to fourth place in the second race and finished fourth in the day's classification with a 6-4 result. Ferrule Zanchi crashed out in the second race and finished the day in 9th place.

Mantova MX2 results:

1st Liam Everts (B), KTM, 1-2

2nd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-1

3rd Valerio Lata (I), GASGAS, 5-3

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 6-4

5th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-9

6. Cas Valk (NL), KTM, 9-5

...

9th Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 2-DNF