Tim Gajser (HRC) wins in Mantova despite crash

With a 1-2 result, Slovenian HRC works rider Tim Gajser also won the second round of the Italian International Championship in Mantova (Italy). Jeremy Seewer finished his Kawa debut in 4th place.

The second round of the international Italian motocross championships on the world championship circuit in Mantova (Italy) was used by several world championship teams to prepare for the season. The track conditions were difficult with damp conditions and temperatures below 10 degrees. Slovenian HRC works rider Tim Gajser took the holeshot in the first race and then controlled the race from the front. Gajser won with a lead of 16 seconds ahead of his HRC team-mate Ruben Fernandez. Kawasaki works rider Romain Febvre crossed the finish line in third place with a gap of 3 seconds.

Jeremy Seewer 's debut on the Factory Kawasaki was solid in 4th place. Alberto Forato prevailed against the surprisingly strong Swede Isak Gifting on the JK Yamaha and finished the first race in the top 5. The German Kosak KTM rider Maximilian Spies also put in a solid performance in 7th place. Yamaha works rider Jago Geerts struggled with his start and only finished P9 behind British Beta works rider Ben Watson.

Romain Febvre won the holeshot for the second race. Tim Gajser, who also got off to a good start, collided with his team-mate Ruben Fernandez in the first corner, crashed and had to start a race to catch up from the back of the field. At the end of the race, Gajser overtook Seewer in P2 to secure overall victory.

Slovenian MX2 newcomer Jan Pancar(KTM) also put in a surprisingly strong performance, holding on to P2 for several laps in the second race and ultimately finishing the race in 6th place. Febvre won the race by 2.5 seconds ahead of Gajser and Seewer.

Maximilian Spies finished the second race in 8th place and was 7th in the day's classification. Tom Koch ended the day in P12 with a 13-10 result.

Mantova MX1 results:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 1-2

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 3-1

3rd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 2-4

4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, 4-3

5th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 10-5

6th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 8-7

7th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 7-8

8th Jan Pancar(SlO), KTM, 11-6

9th Isak Gifting (S), Yamaha, 6-11

10th David Phillipaerts (I), Kawasaki, 12-9

11th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 9-13

12th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 13-10

13th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, 5-19

...

15. Kevin Brumann (CH), Husqvarna, 16-16

...

21st Mark Scheu (D), Husqvarna, 23-18