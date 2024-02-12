Kevin Brumann (Husqvarna): Found flow after crash

For the German MXGP team Sixtyseven Husqvarna, the pre-season race in Mantova was a mixed bag. Kevin Brumann still felt a little cramped, but got on better and better in the end.

"I was able to make progress in the first pre-season race," said Swiss MXGP starter Kevin Brumann after his first race of the season in Mantova. Brumann is competing for the German Sixtyseven Husqvarna team this year. The race in Mantova was his debut on the new motorbike.

"I was still a bit stiff in qualifying and couldn't really find a flow," explained the Swiss rider, who finished the first race in P16. "I got away reasonably well at the start and was able to ride my pace. However, I was still a bit cramped. But I'm quite happy."

The ups and downs continued in the second race: "I didn't get a good start in the second race, then crashed, but was able to find my flow afterwards so that I was able to move forwards again." Brumann again finished in P16 and ended the day's classification in 15th place. "Now we'll continue with the training programme and hope to do better in the next race."

Kevin Brumann will be on the grid at the season opener in Argentina. Although the Swiss rider does not appear on the entry list published today by series organiser Infront Moto Racing, team boss Markus Weinbuch told SPEEDWEEK.com that his participation is still planned and assured.

Brumann'sGerman team-mate Mark Scheu was not satisfied with his performance in Mantova. He finished the day in 21st place overall with 23rd and 18th place. "There was a lot of rain and the track was very demanding as a result. The other riders coped with it, but unfortunately the weekend didn't go so well for me. I'm not happy with my performance, but I still have some time to prepare for the season," explained the German.