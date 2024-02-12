Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS): To the title in Mantova

Although Red Bull GAGSAS works rider Simon Längenfelder had a lot of bad luck at the pre-season race in Mantova, he did not give up and showed fighting spirit. In the end, 4th place overall was even enough to win the title.

"It was a very tough weekend," commented German GASGAS works rider Simon Längenfelder on his second pre-season race in Mantova, the second round of the 'Internazionali d'Italia Motocross'. With a 6-4 result, the winner of the first event in Riola Sardo missed out on the podium, but fourth place overall was enough for the German to take the MX2 class title with 76 points.

The conditions in Mantova were difficult: persistent rainfall had made the sand even deeper and temperatures barely above 10 degrees Celsius did the rest.

Längenfelder had a lot of hard work to do to win the title: He crashed at the end of the start straight and then had to roll up the entire field. "Despite this setback, I didn't give up and fought to the end. Somehow it was still enough to win the championship. In the end, it was a good start to the season."

Oliver Oriol(KTM) was unable to finish higher than 9th in the second race in Mantova, meaning that Längenfelder ended up in P4 with a narrow lead of 2 championship points, which were crucial for winning the title.

Incidentally, the day's winner Liam Everts(KTM) played no part in the championship result as he did not compete in Riola Sardo.

Result Mantova MX2:

1st Liam Everts (B), KTM, 1-2

2nd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-1

3rd Valerio Lata (I), GASGAS, 5-3

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 6-4

5th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-9

6. Cas Valk (NL), KTM, 9-5

...

9th Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 2-DNF

Final standings MX2:

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 76 points

2nd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 74,(-2)

3rd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 65, (-11)

4th Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 65, (-11)

5th Valerio Lata (I), GASGAS, 61, (-15)

6th Liam Everts (B), KTM, 47, (-29)