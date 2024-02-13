Seewer's Kawa debut: Holeshot, but still a lot of work to do

Swiss rider Jeremy Seewer completed his first outing on the factory Kawasaki in Mantua and took the opportunity to talk about the switch and preparing for the new MXGP season.

Jeremy Seewer had foregone the pre-season opener in the deep sand of Riola Sardo just over a week ago and completed a premiere on Sunday in Mantua: For Seewer, it was the first race on the Kawasaki works bike after six years on a Yamaha. The 29-year-old from Bülach took the holeshot in the first round after P3 in qualifying.

In the end, Seewer finished fourth on the rain-soaked surface of the Circuit Tazio Nuvolari behind winner Tim Gajser, Ruben Fernandez (both Honda) and his team-mate Romain Febvre. In the second race, the Swiss rider, who was in P2, had to let Gajser pass him shortly before the end, who secured second place with an unleashed race to catch up. Seewer can nevertheless draw a fairly positive conclusion.

"Quite good speed and a holeshot - it was fun despite the deep ground," said Seewer. "We came to Mantua and didn't know where we stood compared to our opponents. I also knew that it would be a tough race with difficult conditions because it rained beforehand. From that point of view, I'm happy with fourth place."

Seewer revealed: "But I also know that I rode much better than P4 says. Everything is new! We have tested a lot and still have a lot to adapt before the first Grand Prix. But I'm actually already on board and relaxed. The preparation has already gone better than in the past, without any stress, so it was a very positive start."

In general, Seewer said of his new adventure with Kawasaki: "It's been a good journey so far. There have been a few ups and downs, which is normal. But I'm enjoying it and I'm happy!"

The three-time MXGP runner-up then went into even more detail: "90 per cent of the time, it's been a fast, full-on ride. Of course, we top guys can be fast on any bike, even on a standard bike - regardless of the brand. I can ride fast and enjoy it. But when it comes to getting up to GP speed, it's a different story."

Results MX1, "Internazionali d'Italia" in Mantua:

1st Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-2

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 3-1

3rd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 2-4

4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, 4-3

5th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 10-5

6th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 8-7

7th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 7-8

8th Jan Pancar (SlO), KTM, 11-6

9th Isak Gifting (S), Yamaha, 6-11

10th David Phillipaerts (I), Kawasaki, 12-9

11th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 9-13

12th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 13-10

13th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, 5-19

...

15. Kevin Brumann (CH), Husqvarna, 16-16

...

21st Mark Scheu (D), Husqvarna, 23-18